Dental unit coming to Sunset Avenue

With a mission to help local schools provide dental care, CommWell Health is ready to bring their mobile dental unit to Clinton City Schools.

A ribbon cutting for the mobile dental unit is scheduled for noon at Sunset Avenue Elementary School, 505 Sunset Ave., Clinton. According to officials, the event will take place during a back-to-school celebration for fourth- and fifth-graders.

In August 2017, CommWell Health introduced the mobile unit to Sampson County Schools (SCS) with a celebration at Lakewood High School featuring Pam Tripp, CEO of CommWell Health, SCS Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy and other officials. Tripp stated that good oral health is important to overall health, but it’s out of reach for children in North Carolina and throughout the nation.

“Together, we will continue working to make sure that all children have access to the oral care they need to grow up healthy,” Tripp said.

Through the Kids in School Health Initiative and Partnership (KINSHIP), a majority of services will provided through the 40-foot fully equipped mobile dental clinic. Some of the services include examinations, X-rays, cleanings, extractions, restorations and crowns. The program was established in 2012 through partnerships with the school systems. Services are not free, but a sliding free scale is used for individuals who don’t private dental insurance or Medicaid.

In 2016, CommWell Health was awarded an operational and capital grant for $350,000 annually through the Health Resources and Services Administration for the program. The money helped officials purchase the dental unit for students. It contains two fully operational treatment rooms and the ability to take X-rays.

During dental events and other occasions, Tripp spoke about Deamonte Driver, a 12-year-old who passed away after a tooth infection damaged his brain. As the leader of CommWell Health, Tripp said it’s something she wants to avoid in the future.

CommWell Health received national recognition for service excellence and patient integrated care. Along with dental services, some of the other offerings include behavioral health services and HIV/AIDS care services among 16 office locations spanning six counties in southeastern North Carolina.

Ribbon cutting set for Saturday

