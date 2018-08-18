Board active in clerk search

Butler -

ROSEBORO — The search for a town clerk continues, following the resignation of Bruce Creech in May.

Creech offered his letter of resignation to the board of commissioners May 22, effective immediately.

During a board meeting earlier this week, mayor Alice Butler updated the board on the search, stating that she and Anthony Bennett, commissioner of personnel, had take a break from an active search, but felt it was time to start seeking someone to fill the position.

“We are continuing to search for a town clerk,” Butler informed the board. “We took a pause, but it’s time for us to do something.”

Application deadline is Sept. 1.

Tammy Faircloth and Annette Jackson were sworn in as interim town clerk and interim finance officer, respectively, following Creech’s resignation.

According to the job posting, the town is looking for someone to fulfill the duties of town clerk only. Financial consultant Scott Bridgers has been working with the town on budget matters, and Butler said he will continue assisting employees as needed. The clerk position requires skills in administration, organization, accounting and people. The applicant must be proficient in Microsoft Word and Excel, friendly with customers, and able to multi-task.

Tammy Faircloth will continue to serve the town as utility clerk and Annette Jackson will serve as finance officer.

Faircloth and Jackson are the only two administrative employees who work in the office. Commissioners expressed their concern with only having two, and the event that one was out and the other had to call in sick.

“We are in need of hiring a town clerk,” Bennett said. “We should never be in a situation where you have to lock up the town office because everyone is unavailable.”

Job duties for the clerk include taking minutes for the board at the town meetings, overseeing utilities, working with grants and grant applications for the town, working with members of the board, including the mayor, and upholding the town’s ordinances.

Creech was hired in July 2017 after a four-month search. Coming to the town with decades of experience working with business finance and accounting, Creech received his associate’s degree in religion and church music from Emmanuel College and later earned his bachelor of arts degree in business marketing from the University of Phoenix and later his master’s in business administration from the same university, with a concentration in accounting. For the last eight years, Creech taught accounting at Sampson Community College.

Roseboro is seeking their fourth town clerk since July 2013. Creech replaced Tony Blalock who was hired in April 2015 and resigned last year. Blalock replaced Nancy West who served in the position from July 2013-2015.

Applications are available online or may be picked up from the town hall at 101 W. Pleasant St., Roseboro.

Town of Roseboro sets Sept. 1 application deadline

