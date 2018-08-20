Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 17 — Michael Tyrone Smith, 40, of 209 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with sell and delivering cocaine and served an order for arrest on a felony probation violation. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Sept. 10.

• Aug. 17 — Richard Willard Locklear, 43, of 917 Chesnutt St., Fayetteville, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resist, delay and obstruct. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Aug. 24.

• Aug. 17 — Darrius Jemal Robinson, 28, of 1254 Faison Hwy., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and simple possession of marijuana. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Sept. 7.

• Aug. 18 — Laura Ann Blagg, 31, of 1547 Bass Lake Road, Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and second degree trespass. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Sept. 6.

• Aug. 18 — Carolyn Maxine Norris, 72, of 30 LD Johnson Lane, Roseboro, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Sept. 6.

• Aug. 18 — William Franklin Chavis, 43, of 3010 H.B. Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felonious larceny and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $20,000; court date is Aug. 24.

• Aug. 18 — David Glenn Vinson, 26, of 166 Fairview Village Road, Dunn, was charged on out-of-county warrants with possessing/concealing tax-paid liquor, manufacturing non-tax-paid liquor, selling without license, selling/distributing non-tax-paid liquor and served an order for arrest for failing to appear on a charge of access government computer. Bond set at $31,500; court date is Sept. 24.

• Aug. 19 —Anthony Lee Rowe, 52, of 110 Byrd St., Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 25.

• Aug. 19 — Tammy Lynette Horton, 43, of 365 House Road, Kenly, was charged with misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 6.

• Aug. 19 — Bradley David Quick, 41, of 5331 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with felony possession of cocaine. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 24.

• Aug. 20 — Shane Trenier, 32, of 113 Liberty Lane, Warsaw, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 6.

Incidents/investigations

• Aug. 17 — Shirley Bass of Faison reported the theft of three firearms, coins and other currency. Items valued at $1,800. Damage to a storage structure was estimated at $200.

• Aug. 18 — Jacqueline Davidson of Clinton reported six glass windows shattered by a blunt object, possibly soft balls or golf balls. Damage estimated at $1,200.

• Aug. 18 — Billy Aman of Clinton reported the theft of a 20-gallon air compressor and a 150-foot air house, valued at $650.

• Aug. 19 — Allen and Woody Goodrich of Salemburg reported the theft of hand tools and a backpack blower from a truck toolbox, valued at $2,500.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

