Master Gardener volunteers holding plant clinics

The Extension Master Gardener Volunteers (EMGVs) is an educational program designed to enhance public education in consumer horticulture by utilizing trained volunteers to increase Extension’s capacity to reach a wider audience. Statewide, EMGVs provide research based, non-biased, environmentally sound educational assistance to the citizens of North Carolina concerning lawns, fruits, vegetables, trees, ornamentals, and other consumer horticulture topics.

EMGVs are part of the volunteer staff of NC State University’s Cooperative Extension Service, working under the guidance and support of Extension Horticulture Agents and Extension organizational policies. Statewide, EMGVs are part of a network of over 3,000 volunteers working in 82 NC counties and the Cherokee Reservation. EMGVs must complete a 40-hour training program, pass a vigorous examination, and complete at least a 40-hour internship. To remain active in the program, volunteers must log a minimum of 40 hours of volunteer time and a minimum of 12 hours of continuing education each year.

There are 35 EMGVs in Sampson County. They offer several events during the year including plant sales, educational programs, gardening advice, gardening activities, and are available for speaking engagements. Their motto is “putting knowledge to work”!

A new service that is being offered by the Sampson County EMGVs is a plant clinic. The plant clinic will be opened on Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EMGVs will be available to answer gardening and landscape questions, analyze samples, and discuss common landscape problems with homeowners. They are also becoming more accessible on Social Media.

If you have questions or concerns about any home gardening or landscape issues, contact the EMGVs at (910) 592-7161 and ask for the EMGV Plant Clinic, or you can email the EMGVs at [email protected] You can also find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SCEMGVA. Like and follow our Facebook page for news and gardening tips.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Brad-Hardison.jpg

By Brad Hardison Contributing columnist

Brad Hardison is an Agricultural Extension Agent specializing in horticulture. Contact Brad by calling the Sampson County Extension Center at 910-592-7161 or by emailing [email protected]

Brad Hardison is an Agricultural Extension Agent specializing in horticulture. Contact Brad by calling the Sampson County Extension Center at 910-592-7161 or by emailing [email protected]