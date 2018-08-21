SCC employees honored

Sampson Community College recognized eight members of the faculty and staff who have served 15 years with the college. Pictured are Dr. Tonita Smith, Karen Sadvary, Kelly Jackson, Marleen Powell, Betty Hudson, Bill Kemmer, Torwanna Coe and Susie Burns. - Sampson Community College recognized eight members of the faculty and staff who have served 5 years with the college. Pictured are Dan Grubb, Kristina Edwards, Angela Tousey and Carol Chambers. -

Sampson Community College recognized eight members of the faculty and staff who have served 15 years with the college. Pictured are Dr. Tonita Smith, Karen Sadvary, Kelly Jackson, Marleen Powell, Betty Hudson, Bill Kemmer, Torwanna Coe and Susie Burns.

Sampson Community College recognized eight members of the faculty and staff who have served 5 years with the college. Pictured are Dan Grubb, Kristina Edwards, Angela Tousey and Carol Chambers.