Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 20 — Reid Towler Millns, 34, of 20 Doral Drive, Pinehurst, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Aug. 24.

• Aug. 20 — Jessica Lynn Taylor, 27, of 1986 Feed Mill Road, Roseboro, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 7.

• Aug. 20 — William Henry Watkins, 48, of 607 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Roseboro, was charged with fugitive warrant. No bond set; court date is Aug. 24.

• Aug. 20 — Christopher Hepworth, 18, of 7595 Suttontown Road, Faison, was charged with second degree trespass and cyberstalking. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 18.

• Aug. 20 — Jason Scott Loving, 33, of 125 Manuel Lane, Faison, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $200; court date is Sept. 19.

Incidents/investigations

• Aug. 20 — The Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins site on Sunset Avenue was the victim of theft.. A piece of heavy equipment and assorted tools were stolen. Items valued at $4,640.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.