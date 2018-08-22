Woodmen representative honored for service

Horrell -

Travis L. Horrell of Hampstead, a sales representative of WoodmenLife for this area, has earned 10 years of membership in the Million Dollar Round Table, the premier association of financial professionals.

Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) is a global, independent association of more than 43,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 67countries. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.

Horrell has been a WoodmenLife Representative for 16 years. His office is located at 16645 US Hwy. 17N, Hampstead. For more information about MDRT or WoodmenLife, contact Horrell at 910- 270-9353.

