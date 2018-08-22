‘Rounding up’ Sampson’s best

Sampson County’s first Food Truck Rodeo will feature foods from Southern Smoke BBQ in Garland. - - - Photo courtesy of Southern Smoke Photo courtesy of Southern Smoke - -

A partnership between Sampson Community College, the Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Center Network will bring Sampson County’s first Food Truck Rodeo to town.

The rodeo will be held Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the campus of the college and feature food from six local businesses.

Participating businesses are Southern Smoke BBQ, Somethin’ Good, The Little Chef, Taqueria Tierra Caliente, Dairy Queen and Pelican’s SnoBalls.

It’s not hard to find Matt Register on Thursday and Friday mornings in Garland. Just follow the smell of smoked barbecue and it will lead you right to him. Register’s company Southern Smoke BBQ is one of the vendors already signed on to participate in the county’s First Annual Food Truck Rodeo at Sampson Community College Sept. 12.

“The Chamber of Commerce contacted me about participating,” says Matt Register, owner of Southern Smoke BBQ. “I try to support the community as much as possible. As soon as I heard about it I was in. I am hoping that after this first event, it can pick up and grow each year. That would be awesome!”

This will be the first food truck rodeo in Sampson County history and it is open to the public. Often referred to as a food truck festival, a rodeo is an event where a group of food trucks gather in one location. The events typically feature modern food trucks emphasizing food quality and variety, a trend which has grown significantly in popularity in the United States over the past decade.

Register was born and raised in Sampson County and attended college at SCC. After trying his hand at a couple of different careers after college, he found his passion and decided to make a living doing what he loved. It all started with a single fire pit in his backyard. Since then, he has been featured in Men’s Journal, USA Today and even cooked pork belly on the Today show.

“This is absolutely a labor of love,” he says. “I have had the opportunity had opportunity to open one in nearby cities, bigger cities but honestly I love this county and I love serving this county. This is my home. I would rather make a great product and continue to perfect it than to worry about managing multiple restaurants right now.”

To find out what Southern Smoke BBQ will be serving that day, contact Register at 910-549-7484 or at [email protected]

Food Truck Rodeo set for Sept. 12

By Dan Grubb Sampson Community College

Newspaper staff added the introduction to this article.

