Local sorority sisters attend conference

Members of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter are Gloria Bennett, Vada Williams, Sonja Herring, president Travis P. Bennett, vice president LaChandra Parker and Shirley Williams. -

Members of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. attended the 28th South Atlantic Regional Conference in Charlotte Aug. 9-12. The theme of the conference was “A Royal Gathering of Delta Women: Serving with purpose and dedication … Keeping it Sensational.”

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is a sisterhood of college educated women committed to public service.

The organization’s bi-yearly summer conferences are divided by regions. The South Atlantic Region includes North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Bermuda.

The conference afforded members opportunities to attend various plenaries, workshops, banquets, luncheons and programs to conduct sorority business, be informed of information to improve the sorority, and celebrate the sorority’s many accomplishments. Also, it was an opportunity to meet new sorority members and reconnect with others.

The conference also allows local members an opportunity to meet with the Organization’s Regional and National officers. Trish Harleston, a native of Clinton, is among the regional officers serving in the capacity of Regional Chaplain.