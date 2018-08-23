‘Blithe Spirit’ cast continues rehearsals

Rehearsals for Blithe Spirit continue before the September opening. - -

The cast of “Blithe Spirit” is hard at work on their lines and their blocking (where they are supposed to be on the stage when a line is given).

Since this show is a comedy, timing is also most important as faulty timing makes bad comedy and correct timing makes a joke or situation more humorous. If one actor answers another too quickly in comedic situations, there is not enough time for the audience to react by chuckling or laughing and the moment is lost.

Tom Wilbur’s cast is solidified by the actors he has chosen for “Blithe Spirit” and we expect them to be at their best when this show opens at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Ken Sutton is responsible for his company sponsoring this show as he arranged for State Farm Insurance to get involved. Mr. Sutton is a very civic minded individual and we appreciate his efforts on our behalf.

Our 2019 season is now available.

February — Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

May — Sister Act

June/July — Shrek, the Musical

August — Memphis

October — The Savannah Sipping Club

December —A Christmas Carol

Theater camp — TBA

This list is subject to change due to not being able to obtain the rights.

Upcoming events

Blithe Spirit — On going rehearsals. Directed by Tom Wilbur. Sponsored by Ken Sutton at State Farm insurance. Performance dates Sept. 21, 22, 28, 29 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 23, 30 at 2:30 p.m.

A Christmas Story, the Musical — Directed by Dan Holland. Auditions are set for Saturday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. Performance dates are Nov. 30, Dec 1, 2 and Dec. 7, 8, 9.

Thoughts until next week

Pretending is not just play. Pretending is imagined possibility. Pretending, or acting, is a valuable life skill and we do it all the time … Meryl Streep

Anger is the feeling that makes your mouth work faster than your mind.

Rehearsals for Blithe Spirit continue before the September opening. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_C-BS-8-21-18-013.jpg Rehearsals for Blithe Spirit continue before the September opening. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_caldwell-3.jpg

By Bruce Caldwell Contributing columnist

Bruce Caldwell is on the Board of Directors for Sampson Community Theatre.

Bruce Caldwell is on the Board of Directors for Sampson Community Theatre.