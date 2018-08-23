Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 21 — Cheryldine Watkins Atkinson, 56, of 205 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with three counts of communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 17.

• Aug. 21 — Tracey Brian Burgette, 41, of 707 Cutchin St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is Sept. 17.

• Aug. 22 — Robin Gillis, 56, of 331 Adam St., Fayetteville, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting public officer and open container of a malt beverage. She was also served with out-of-county warrants on charges of habitual larceny, second degree trespass and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $27,500; court date is Aug. 24.

• Aug. 22 — William Franklin Chavis, 43, of 3010 HB Lewis Road, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 19.

• Aug. 22 — Adam Robert Lisk, 40, of 6287 Ingleside Drive, Wilmington, was charged with felony possession of cocaine. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 24.

• Aug. 22 — Richard Dale Faulk, 26, of 130 Foster Holland Road, Mount Olive, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Aug. 24.

• Aug. 22 — Lara Rene Stanley, 35, of 696 Works Farm Road, Warsaw, was charged with failing to return rental property. Written promise; court date is Sept. 5.

• Aug. 22 — Johnny Brandon Pope, 36, of 386 Lucas Road, Roseboro, was charged with injury to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 20.

Incidents/investigations

• Aug. 22 — Iglessia Bethel Church of Clinton was the victim of theft. A desktop computer, electric bass guitar, acoustic guitar, amplifier and 60-inch TV were taken. Items valued at $4,300.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.