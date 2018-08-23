Loving to tell His stories

Do you love to tell the stories of Jesus and His love? Oh, I do! Writing summer stories about Good Samaritans and showers of blessings has been right up my ally. Being asked to share His story on a summer Sunday at Freedom Baptist Church blessed me to joyful tears. From the moment I entered the sanctuary, handshakes and hugs from friendly folks welcomed me to their church home, where members and guests worship and praise God out loud in love. When we stood to sing, “I Love to Tell the Story” (my favorite song and life’s calling), the hair on my arms tingled…for His sweet, sweet Spirit was moving freely at Freedom. The blessings people bestowed on me after the service are kisses from God stored in my heart. Some are way to personal and precious to share; if you understand say…“Amen”! Telling the story of Jesus and His love opens doors for outreach and opportunities that only God can do. Sharing special verses from that song gives you a chance to sing while you read…

“I love to tell the story of unseen things above, of Jesus and His glory, of Jesus and his love. I love to tell the story because I know ‘tis true; It satisfies my longings as nothing else can do.

I love to tell the story; more wonderful it seems than all the golden fancies of all our golden dreams. I love to tell the story, it did so much for me and that is just the reason I tell it now to thee.

I love to tell the story; ‘tis pleasant to repeat what seems, each time I tell it, more wonderfully sweet. I love to tell the story for some have never heard the message of salvation from God’s own holy Word.

I love to tell the story for those who know it best seem hungering and thirsting to hear it like the rest. And when in scenes of glory, I sing the new, new song, t’will be the old, old story that I have loved so long.”

Last week, I suffered through some tough storms while trying to write a new story (after losing the one already written) and wondering why things happen as they do. Then, my grandson, Connor, and granddaughter, Kara, who are helping me at Tim’s Gift ,while our sweet Jennifer Brewer is home celebrating her summer miracle: a successful kidney transplant ..a precious story of how Jesus satisfied Jennifer’s longing for a kidney through her step mother’s gift, came to the rescue.

Connor taught me to use Google Chrome, while Kara made Blessing ‘Thank You’ Bags for Tim’s Gift upcoming Hope Project Golf Tournament. Connor left for the day but Kara felt led to lag behind and make sure I got it! Learning new tricks in one’s golden years takes lots of practice, and Kara knew technology was not her grandma’s cup of tea. During a teaching moment, the phone rang. I justified not answering the call, but it kept ringing as did the stirring to pick up the phone. The lady asked if I was at Tim’s Gift. I thought of saying ‘no’ since we are not open on Thursdays but the choice to say ‘yes’ trumped the temptation sent from below. Kara listened as I told the lady we would be happy to help her. When the door opened, a familiar face grinned as he rolled his wife inside Tim’s Gift. The lady’s husband has been coming for medical supplies to help his wife (who has been paralyzed for ten years) and proudly positioned her beside Kara and me at the prayer table. The next hour was filled with tears, cheers, and a celebration of telling the story of how God is satisfying her hunger and thirst to be healed.

Listening to the couple tell the story stretching more than a decade suffering storms and seeking sunshine as they overcame days so burdensome and rejoicing when blessings slowly but surely come one by one. They told us they were celebrating 38 years of marriage the following day. We told them how amazing their love and loyalty to the Lord and one another truly was. And the rest of the story is way to personal and precious to share, but I know you understand! Some stories are stored in our hearts awaiting the perfect time to tell. When peals of thunder and sharp lightening told the husband it was time to get his wife safely back inside their van that was equipped to take care of her disability, she handed me a gift and said, “we came to thank you and this morning stirred my heart so strong to come today. We came once already. Your pick up was here but you were taking the kids to the skating rink. I told my husband it was important that we come back one more time before heading home. We love you and know God is working a miracle in my life.”

Kara and I wept, as did the precious lady. Her husband smiled meekly with a hint of teardrops in his own loving eyes that seemed to shine with a message for all of us to embrace. That message was attached to their gift, a music box with three angels. In closing I share the story in their words that God intended to be delivered to me “that day”! May they bless you as they did Kara and myself.

“When our spirits are low and worry overcomes, these three guardian angels are a reminder you are never alone. Sent from heaven to guide and help you find your way. Their loving blessings bring protection throughout every day.”

We wiped tears, embraced the gift and the givers, prayed together, and covered the lady’s head with chucks to keep her dry as her beloved husband carefully pushed her through the storm that brewed outside to safety in their van. I closed the door and shared a special time with the granddaughter God sent to me through a miracle of love. She headed across town to pick up her brother from skating. I settled down to finish my story with peace beyond understanding. I knew why all my August stories were lost; God had other stories being sent in His perfect timing for me to write and share with you. Hopefully, someone reading will be blessed to tell your stories and share what amazing things our Lord can do!

