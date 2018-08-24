Unity Day slated for Saturday

HARRELLS — Soon, the local park will be filled with community members enjoying fellowship and celebrating diversity.

Unity In The Community Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Harrells Park, with registration starting at 8:20 a.m. The event was created by the late Rev. Glenwood Hemingway, with the help of other churches in the areas. His mission was to bring people of different backgrounds together.

For the 11th annual event, the theme is “Togetherness Through Diversity.” The honorary guests are Harrells Mayor Jimmy Moore and Lorraine Hemingway, widow of the event’s founder. In addition to remarks from event officials, activities for families and youths include a cakewalk, corn hole toss, bingo, horseshoes, balloon pop and tug-of-war. A free lunch will be served following presentations.

The Rev. Harvey Robinson, president of the organization’s committee, is looking forward to Saturday’s celebration, which includes participation of many special guests.

“(We would like to thank) all our supporters and especially to the great Town of Harrells for granting us permission to host this annual event,” Robinson stated.

Some of them include Tarheel ChalleNGe, the Sampson County Health Department, Poe Center of Raleigh, and Sampson County Cooperative Extension. Music will be provided by Shaneka Murphy & The Little Harmonizing Four. Other scheduled presenters include Zumba Instructor Shawn Miller, Historian Larry Sutton, a domestic violence message by the Rev. McPhail, and remarks from the Rev. James Kinnon and other pastors.

Along with the Town of Harrells, assistance is being provided by Clinton Drug, House of Raeford, Keathern Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Smith Brothers Gas Company, Snow Hill Missionary Baptist, St. James Disciple Church, Wards Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and Elizabeth Smith.

The following is the Unity in the Community Day schedule:

• Registration, Meet & Greet — 8:20 to 9 a.m.

• Tarheel ChalleNGe Cadets Exercise — 9:05 to 9:15 a.m.

• Invocation — 9:20 to 9:25 a.m.

• Welcome, introductions and presentations from event officials, Mayor Jimmy Moore and Lorraine Hemingway — 9:30 a.m.

• Luncheon — 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Presenters and activities will be available during the day. A group picture and benediction will also be held during the celebration — 1:30 to 3 p.m.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

