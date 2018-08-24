Local artists to be featured at Small House

An artist reception for Fred and Nancy Dufour will be held Thursday, Aug. 30, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Victor R. Small House. -

Fred and Nancy Dufour will be exhibiting their art in the Small House gallery Aug. 30 – Oct. 11. Fred and his wife Anne are stewards of the arts in Sampson County and North Carolina.

“We are extremely excited to exhibit the art of the creative father-daughter team of Fred and Nancy,” Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson County Arts Council, said.

Fred is a photographer and Nancy is a potter. The subjects of Fred’s photography include rodeo, rodeo portraits, cow farming and tobacco farming. Nancy is a senior at Blair Academy in New Jersey and has found a love for creating pottery.

Their artist reception will be held Thursday, Aug. 30, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Victor R. Small House in Clinton. The public is invited to meet Fred and Nancy, view their work, and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and musical entertainment by guitarist Mark Golladay.