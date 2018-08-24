SCC Foundation pushing college forward

From left to right are Lisa Turlington, Paul Viser, Roland Hall, Gary Mac Herring, Lyman Horne, Todd Johnson, Anne Faircloth, Merrie McLamb, Hugh Caison, Pat Green, Bill Fulton, Amelia Surratt, Bill Starling, Steve Stefanovich, Brandon Wiggins, Justin Lockamy, Diane Viser and Brooks Barwick. -

This year’s annual meeting of the Sampson Community College Foundation board brought forth reminders of how many lives the Foundation affects each year. This year’s meeting was hosted by Dr. Paul Viser and his wife, Diane.

Viser, who has served as President for the past two years, joined forces with Director Lisa Turlington in leading the Foundation with initiatives brought about from the group.

Lisa Turlington, Executive Director of the Foundation agrees.

“Paul’s enthusiasm and engagement has raised the bar for the Foundation. He and Diane have sponsored an annual scholarship and they have both given time and resources to college events and programs. Paul’s leadership has had a significant impact on the college.”

Revenues topped $325,000 for 2017-18. That figure included among other items, $30,000 raised in the annual golf tournament, $23,000 for the live televised Sampson Showcase phonathon, $12,000 raised from the internal campus drive as well as from the sale of the seventh house built by the Building and Construction Technologies program at SCC.

“The Foundation has surged forward at a dizzying pace this year, so it was fun to relax together over dinner and take stock,” said Viser. “In addition to ongoing success with our core purpose, student support, including over $100,000 in scholarships this year, we are deeply into our Develop the East program.”

Develop the East is a project designed to create a community recreation and student activities space along Airport Road with a multi-purpose field and lighted walking trails, among other things. With $250,000 in pledges, and $70,000 in hand, the college is currently accepting input via a Develop the East survey located at www.surveymonkey.com/r/DeveloptheEast that is open until Aug. 28.

In addition, other plans are in the works for improvements to the college. The Foundation secured a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant for $1.7 million for a new and long-awaited welding facility. Plans are moving ahead for new truck driver training grounds in Clinton’s industrial park due to a $250,000 Golden Leaf grant. Also, an apprenticeship program in the Building and Construction Department, development of a community chorus and an upcoming UNC Humanities lecture at the college are all in the works at the college. The Advancement team which operates the Foundation, grants, marketing, communications and community relations at the college, consists of Lisa Turlington, Brandon Wiggins, Dan Grubb and Leslie Bautista.

Though some members of the board retired, including Lyman Horne, who had been on since 2001, as well as John Sargent, new members are determined to keep projects moving ahead with full force. Jeff Nethercutt is now on board as well as new President, Amelia Surratt.

“Amelia has served the Foundation for years in several capacities and will be a good leader as we move forward,” says Turlington. “While she usually works quietly behind the scene to make things run smoothly, Amelia and her husband John, have supported the college generously with time and resources.”

The Surratts established an endowed scholarship and Amelia serves on the Art Committee, the Event Planning Committee, and has chaired the EXCEL Committee which presents the EXCEL Award each year to outstanding employees both instructional and non-instructional. She loaned three original watercolor streetscapes to the college and helped coordinate the 50th Anniversary Art collaboration. Turlington says she is looking forward to Surratt’s leadership of the Foundation.

“The College has had an exciting few years,” adds Surratt. “We are excited to be a part of the continued momentum of growth and development.

Anne Faircloth, who has help lead the campaign to Develop the East, will serve as vice president. Merrie McLamb will continue as secretary, and Todd Johnson will maintain his role as treasurer. Pat Green will chair appropriations, and Deborah Hall will lead the EXCEL Committee. Bill Fulton and Neal Strickland will co-chair the Sampson Classic Golf Tournament. Paul Viser, Steve Stefanovich, and Brook Barwick share leadership of Annual Giving. For more information about how you can help, contact Turlington at [email protected] or at 910-900-4072.

