Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Incidents/investigations

• Aug. 23 — Smith Rowe LLC of Mount Airy was the victim of theft from an Autryville construction site. Various power tools were stolen, along with an air compressor, chainsaw, industrial batteries and drop cords. Items valued at $5,085.

• Aug. 23 — Shana Williams of Clinton reported a residential break-in, with a refrigerator, air conditioning unit, TV, deep freezer and stove stolen. Items valued at $560.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

