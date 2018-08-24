Arrests made in Clinton home invasion

McDoe -

Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion at a Cutchin Street residence earlier this month, the second taken into custody this week.

Christopher Jarrod McDoe, 27, of 4871 Boykin Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with first degree burglary. He was served the felony charge Tuesday at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office from a warrant issued a week earlier by the Clinton Police Department.

McDoe was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $75,000 secured bond for the charge against him.

The charge stems from an Aug. 14 break-in to James Cornell Parker’s home on East Cutchin Street. The suspects kicked in the door to the home around 1 a.m. and, while they were inside, Parker was able to call 911. He reported to 911 that the suspects were still inside his house, according to reports.

“Officers stopped a vehicle coming from the area as they responded to the home, but did not have sufficient descriptions of the suspects at the time,” said Clinton Police Chief Donald Edwards. “Officers knew one of the males in the vehicle and had identified the second at the time of the stop. It was later discovered that these two were the two who had broken into the house.”

The two men reportedly fled from the Cutchin Street residence without taking anything when they learned that police had been called, the chief noted. No one was injured during the incident.

Christopher Daquan Smith, 21, of 176 Cranberry Lane, Clinton, was arrested and charged with burglary the same day as the offense, on Aug. 14, and placed in the Detention Center under $150,000 bond. The next day, he also received a charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, which brought with it an additional bond of $10,000.

Both men charged have prior convictions.

McDoe was previously convicted in Sampson back in November 2013 for discharging a firearm into occupied property, stemming from a June 2013 offense, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety. He served a little over three years, was released from prison in January 2017 and one year of parole ended in January 2018, court records show.

Smith was convicted of larceny in Sampson last year, receiving a suspended sentence and probation.

In a separate matter, Clinton Police are investigating a case involving animal cruelty and arson, reported at a Stetson Street residence around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim, Jaquita Wilson, came out of her house and saw her cat had been burned. She called 911 and Sampson County Animal Control officers and Clinton Police Department investigators responded. The cat was taken to an area veterinarian’s office to be treated. Its condition was not immediately known.

“While at the home, investigators saw marks on the ceiling above the porch where someone had held a lighter or match,” said Edwards. “It did not appear there was significant damage beyond discoloring and soot marks.”

No suspects were identified at the time of the report. Animal Control and agents with the Clinton Police’s Neighborhood Improvement Team are working together to investigate the incident.

Second suspect taken into custody

