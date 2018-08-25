SweetFrog adopts Midway Elementary

sweetFrog of Clinton is currently helping Midway Elementary School through its Adopt a School program. Customers who donate school supplies will receive a discount on treats. - In 2017, students at Midway Elementary School enjoy searching for reading materials during a book fair. sweetFrog of Clinton is currently assisting the school by asking customers to donate items. -

With the start of school coming soon, SweetFrog of Clinton is encouraging the community to help Midway Elementary have a good year.

Through the “Adopt a School” program, SweetFrog is accepting school supplies through Sunday, Sept.2 for MES. The frozen yogurt shop is located at 935 Sunset Ave., Clinton. Each location picked one school to adopt.

The business is seeking the following items: Purell Santitizer – wipes and pump; construction paper; Ticonderoga No. 2 pencils; Elmer’s glue sticks; black ink pens; Crayola washable markers; Crayola classic crayons; Kleenex; large pink erasers; and Expo dry erase markers.

Paige Jackson, operations manager for the Clinton location, played a major role in the school adoption initiative by sparking the idea. She wanted the store to make an impact, and to get it started, she contacted Nicholas Fondriest, district SweetFrog manager for the Southeast.

“He thought it was a phenomenal idea, and a few short days later, the entire company of SweetFrog was joining this idea and acting on it,” Jackson said. “Nick and I never thought this idea would go viral the way it did.

“It is amazing to work with a company who is in the business of giving back and going the extra mile for the ones who need it,” she said. “Our Adopt a School program is in full swing, and we are needing everyone who is able to donate.”

Customers making contributions will receive 20 percent off their frozen yogurt purchase. In a news release, Patrick Galleher, SweetFrog’s CEO, said he’s proud of the “Adopt a School” initiative and what it’s going to accomplish. He also said it fits into the company’s core values.

“Since SweetFrog’s inception nearly a decade ago, all of our local owners have consistently displayed an unwavering commitment to their community,” Galleher said. “Giving back and helping young minds thrive is tied to everything we do, from local FUNdraisers to Leap Forward programs to Boy Scout and Girl Scout patch programs. We are very excited about ‘Adopt a School’ because it gives us a fantastic opportunity to team up with local residents and help teachers and students in dire need of supplies as school budgets continue to tighten.”

In addition to the 20 percent donation, the Clinton location is offering a chance for customers to be in a drawing for a $20 SweetFrog gift card.

“We are so excited to be able to raise school supplies for the ones who need it,” Jackson said. “The Clinton and Sampson County community welcomed our store with open arms whenever we reopened in December 2017. We were blessed to receive the amount of support and love, so now we are in motion to give it back to the community.”

The campaign is scheduled to end at the close of the business day on Sept.2. According to franchise officials, local stores will coordinate a school-wide spirit night during the week of Sept. 3 to reveal the results of the effort with mascots, Scoop and Cookie. All collected items, plus 25 percent of sales generated during the day, will be delivered to the school.

Principal Robbin Cooper said it’s an exciting opportunity to partner with Clinton’s SweetFrog. The school’s theme for the 2018-2019 school year is “Full sTeam Ahead.”

“One goal for Midway Elementary school this year is to build community, business partnerships,” Cooper said. “We are excited that Paige Jackson is so eager to help support the needs of our students and teachers. Partnerships like this builds a strong foundation for school and community and businesses that allow them to support student and family needs.”

