Schools ready for new year

Imani Cobb, center, meets her teacher Betsy Johnson, right, during an open house event at Roseboro Elementary School. She attended the event with her mother, Lawanda Downes, left, and father, Antajuan Cobb. - Second-grader Brandy West enjoys searching for the names of her friends and classmates posted on a wall at Roseboro Elementary School. She is pictured with her mother, Jeanette West. - Custodian Wileen James hugs and welcomes back students during a Thursday event at Roseboro Elementary School. -

Roseboro Elementary was one of many buildings filled with smiling teachers happy to meet new students during Thursday’s Open House for Sampson County Schools.

With the first day of school starting Monday, Aug. 27, the district-wide event gave parents a chance to meet their children’s teachers for the 2018-2019 academic period. According to district officials, almost 1,200 faculty and staff members and more than 8,300 students are returning.

One of those students is Edison Boykin, a third-grader ready for the new school year. His parents Eddie Boykin and Sherry Peoples-Boykin are looking forward to Monday too.

“I’m excited and I think he has some great teachers that I met,” Peoples-Boykin said. “They seem like an awesome team to help him improve throughout the school year.”

Along with teachers and staff members, Principal Tonya Colwell is expecting another year of growth at the school.

“I feel that our staff is all on the same page when it comes to expectations for our students as well as professional expectations,” Colwell said.

The staff motto for the school year is “We’re all an essential piece of the puzzle.”

“We all bring different gift and strengths at RES,” Colwell said. “We’re going to put them together and have a successful year.”

During the open house, assistant Principal Becky Hines said it’s a wonderful time of the year for education. She’s new to Sampson County and recently joined the school system after spending time in Lenoir County.

“The kids are very excited and the parents are excited to get their students back with us to have a successful year,” Hines said.

That’s something Wendy Cabral, assistant superintendent for personnel services, is looking forward to as well.

“As our motto states and our student achievement data shows, Sampson County Schools is dedicated to continuous improvement,” Cabral said. “We are looking forward to another year filled with success in 2018-2019.”

DOT urges school bus safety

Officials from the North Carolina Department of Transportation is encouraging parents to help their children stay safe at bus stops throughout the state and for drivers to know rules of road. Two children have been killed at bus stops since 2016.

Parents can help by teaching their children to follow some important safety rules when getting on and off the bus this year.

• When on the way to the bus stop, always walk on the sidewalk. if there isn’t one, stay out of the street;

• While at the bus stop, wait quietly in a safe place away from the road and don’t run or play;

• Always cross the street in front of the bus, never go behind it. if you drop something, tell the driver before you move to pick it up; and

• Respect the danger zone by staying 10 steps away from the bus and where the driver can see you.

It’s also good to remind students to talk quietly while on the bus so the driver won’t become distracted and keep the bus aisles clear.

Students aren’t the only ones who need to understand the importance of school bus safety. On average, there are nearly 3,000 incidents of cars passing stopped school buses every school day in North Carolina. Not only is this incredibly dangerous for students, but it’s also against the law.

Drivers need to remember that…

• On a two-lane road, all traffic from both directions must stop;

• On a two-lane road with a center turning lane, all traffic must come to a stop;

• When on a four-lane road without a median, traffic from both directions has to stop;

• In the case of a divided highway with four or more lanes, only traffic following the school bus needs to stop; and

• When on a road with four lanes or more with a center turning lane, just traffic following the bus must stop.

Penalties for passing a stopped school bus include a $500 fine and an additional four insurance points which will increase insurance rates by 80 percent. It’s imperative that drivers also slow down and obey the posted speed limit in a school zone – a child’s life could depend on it.

Imani Cobb, center, meets her teacher Betsy Johnson, right, during an open house event at Roseboro Elementary School. She attended the event with her mother, Lawanda Downes, left, and father, Antajuan Cobb. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Open_1.jpg Imani Cobb, center, meets her teacher Betsy Johnson, right, during an open house event at Roseboro Elementary School. She attended the event with her mother, Lawanda Downes, left, and father, Antajuan Cobb. Second-grader Brandy West enjoys searching for the names of her friends and classmates posted on a wall at Roseboro Elementary School. She is pictured with her mother, Jeanette West. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Open_2.jpg Second-grader Brandy West enjoys searching for the names of her friends and classmates posted on a wall at Roseboro Elementary School. She is pictured with her mother, Jeanette West. Custodian Wileen James hugs and welcomes back students during a Thursday event at Roseboro Elementary School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Open_3.jpg Custodian Wileen James hugs and welcomes back students during a Thursday event at Roseboro Elementary School.

Open house held leading up to first day Monday

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.