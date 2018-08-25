Community chorus searching for singers

Sampson Community College needs the community’s help in pulling together voices from across the county to be part of the Sampson Singers, a community chorus.

According to Lisa Turlington, assistant to the president for advancement at SCC, the college is working to pull together voices from across the county to help celebrate the holidays and be a part of the Sampson Singers. Local choir directors and musicians are helping coordinate the music selections and rehearsals.

The first of those rehearsals is scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 26, at 4 p.m. at the Activities Center on the college’s campus.

As one of the directors of the group, Cameron Someliana-Lauer is looking forward to the opportunities and experiences the choir will bring.

“Community groups bring like-minded people together for a specific goal,” Someliana-Lauer said. “The goal of the Sampson Singers is to bring the entire community together to share in the universal language of music.”

While the Sampson Singers is about sharing talent, Turlington says there will be no formal audition and all singers are welcome to join the community chorus that will perform a concert of secular and sacred music Sunday, Nov. 25.

“The Sampson Singers will connect talent from all over the community to celebrate the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day,” Turlington explained. “We look forward to hearing a broad and diverse group of vocalists.”

Sunday’s meeting will be the first for the group and give participants and organizers a chance to toss around ideas for the upcoming performances. SCC president Dr. Bill Starling feels the choir will give former singers a chance to shine again.

“Many of us had the opportunity to participate in high school choral groups that sang musical and popular music,” Starling said. “This is an opportunity to try to provide a place for so many former singers, where they can go and sing both popular and sacred music in a large choral group.”

Sampson’s community chorus will join a short list of other community chorus groups across the state. Lara Capparuccia, local choir director, says there are only a few societies in eastern North Carolina that perform as a community chorus, including choirs in Raleigh, Wilmington, Jacksonville and Swansboro.

”I am glad to be a part of this much-needed project, and I hope it will be something that will continue and grow and benefit our community for years to come,” Capparuccia said.

Starling says he, too, hopes the choir is something that sticks around.

“We hope this is the beginning of an activity that becomes part of our annual community calendar,” Starling said. “We think this can be an enriching experience for those who participate and for the community.”

The first concert will feature a variety of Christmas music, including arrangements not typically heard by the church choir. The concert will be directed by various conductors.

“This will give a unique feel to the concert and hopefully make it even more enjoyable for the audience,” Capparuccia said. “The chorus will be accompanied by live music on piano and percussion.”

Anyone interested in being part of the community choir is asked to meet Sunday, Aug. 26, at 4 p.m. at the college.

By Kristy D. Carter

