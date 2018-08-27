SCC ambassadors look forward to new year

Left to right are Tyler Honeycutt, Phoebe Miller, Lisa Turlington, SGA Advisor Amanda Raynor, Brandon Wiggins and Leslie Bautista of the SCC Foundation, Carla Dixon, Dean of Students Blair Hairr and SCC President Dr. Bill Starling. -

Nothing tells the story better of an organization than those who are immersed in it daily and can see its value. Therefore, Sampson Community College reaches out to student ambassadors to help tell its story to the community each year.

This year is no different. At an annual luncheon hosted by SCC Foundation Executive Director, Lisa Turlington, the new ambassadors were introduced to administrative leaders and other staff. This year’s ambassadors are Tyler Honeycutt, Phoebe Miller, Carla Dixon, Kayla James and Haley Wilson.

Ambassadors are nominated by a faculty or staff member at the school to serve for a full academic year. Ambassadors serve as representatives for the school at various campus events as well as events for the SCC Foundation. They will be called upon to help tell the SCC story to the public and prospective students.

For more information about how you can help the SCC Foundation, contact Brandon Wiggins at [email protected] or at 910-900-4026.

Left to right are Tyler Honeycutt, Phoebe Miller, Lisa Turlington, SGA Advisor Amanda Raynor, Brandon Wiggins and Leslie Bautista of the SCC Foundation, Carla Dixon, Dean of Students Blair Hairr and SCC President Dr. Bill Starling. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_ambassadors.jpg Left to right are Tyler Honeycutt, Phoebe Miller, Lisa Turlington, SGA Advisor Amanda Raynor, Brandon Wiggins and Leslie Bautista of the SCC Foundation, Carla Dixon, Dean of Students Blair Hairr and SCC President Dr. Bill Starling.