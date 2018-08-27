Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 24 — Luis Enrique Diaz-Trejo, 33, of 645 Clover View Road, Chapin, S.C., was charged with driving while impaired and reckless driving. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 20.

• Aug. 24 — Morgan Leigh Bonner, 19, of 276 Pine Crest Lane, Salemburg, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date was Aug. 24.

• Aug. 24 — Malik Raehem Williams, 19, of 167 Clark Lane, Salemburg, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date was Aug. 24.

• Aug. 25 — Joshua Robert Talbot, 20, of 471 Serenity Lake Drive, Clinton, was charged with trespassing. Written promise; court date is Sept. 24.

• Aug. 25 — Caleb Northen, 17, of 2035 The Avenue, Clinton, was charged with trespassing. Written promise; court date is Sept. 24.

• Aug. 26 — Cynthia Nichole Autry, 30, of 5705 Sagamore Road, Hope Mills, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse. Bond set at $3,500; court date is Oct. 25.

Incidents/investigations

• Aug. 25 — Lloyd Herring of Benson and Alice Goodman of Dunn were victims in a break-in in northern Sampson, in which two back doors, two bedroom windows and household good were damaged, estimated at $1,100 in damages.

• Aug. 25 — Brenda Brown of Roseboro reported the theft of various power and hand tools, valued at $1,555.

• Aug. 26 — Albert Benson of Godwin reported the theft of tires and rims for a Corvette, valued at $3,000.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.