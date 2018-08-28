Students return to class

Butler Avenue School principal LaTreesha Register welcomes students back to school for the 2018-19 school year. - Crystal Wells, third grade teacher, give students class information on the first day of school. - A few tears were shed and high fives given on the first day students returned to school. - Students at Butler Avenue School eagerly walked into the school Monday morning for the start of a new school year. - - Cheerleaders from Lakewood High School welcomes students with teachers as they enter the building. The school was also assisted by members of the Clinton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. - - Principal Tonya Colwell gives a high five to students as they come off buses at Roseboro Elementary School. - - Stormi Moore gives instructions to first-graders on the first day of school. - - Teachers at Roseboro Elementary School make their way to the building on the first day of school. - -

Butler Avenue School assistant principal LaTreesha Register stood at the doors of the school Monday morning, waiting for students to walk through and start the beginning of a new school year.

“It’s show time,” Register said, as the first bus load of students pulled up to the school’s breezeway and began letting out second and third grade students. “This is my favorite part. I like to see their faces when they arrive for their first day.”

Like those across the state, students from Clinton City and Sampson County returned to the classroom Monday for the start of the 2018-19 school year.

“It was wonderful to see all of the students, families, and educators on Clinton City Schools’ first day of the 2018-19 school year,” assistant superintendent Dr. Kelly Batts said. “The beginning of a new school year is always an exciting and anxious time.”

As students began arriving at Butler Avenue Monday, the halls were filled with the sounds of pleasant “good mornings” and a few tears. In true Dark Horse fashion, the teachers placed their arms around those students’ necks and offered a kind “it will be OK.”

“This morning you could see many smiling faces, warm greetings, hugs, and picture taking,” Batts added. “We are grateful to the patience of our parents and guardians, as we work through any transportation and scheduling issues that always come with the first days of school. This was, once again, a smooth opening to what proves to be a promising school year for Clinton City Schools.”

According to Dr. Stewart Hobbs, interim superintendent for Clinton City Schools, the first morning back at school went smoothly, with no major issues reported. As he made his way around to the district’s five schools, he says he saw lots of eager smiles on the many faces of the students.

“The first day of school in Clinton City Schools has been a smooth opening with students, teachers and staff excited about returning to school,” Hobbs noted. “It was an exhilarating experience to visit all of our schools and see so many smiling faces. With our motto this year being ‘All Means All’ it has been great to see all students, faculty and staff back at all our schools ready to get back to work, striving for another great year in Clinton City Schools.”

Teachers returned to the classroom a week earlier, attending workshops and training sessions throughout the week, preparing their minds for the year to come. In between lessons, they were busy in their classrooms preparing for the students to return Monday.

Dr. Eric Bracy, superintendent of Sampson County Schools, said the start of school is an exciting time, full of great expectations.

“I hope that each Sampson County Schools community member realizes that their child is important to us,” Bracy said.

According to district officials, almost 1,200 faculty and staff members and more than 8,300 students are returning for the 2018-2019 period.

“We have great teachers and administrators who have collaborated and made Sampson County Schools one of the highest performing school systems in North Carolina,” Bracy said. “None of our academic success would be possible without the awesome community support that we receive from our residents and business partners. We are looking forward to making this our best year yet.”

Many students were either starting school for the first time or entering a new school, and the look of worry and concern shone across their faces. Throughout the county, at each school, the staff was ready to help those students ease into the first day.

Salemburg Elementary Principal Gerald Johnson was one of many Sampson County principals who welcomed students back.

“We are excited about the start of another school year,” Johnson said. “We are ready for students and look forward to a wonderful school year.”

School’s back in for city, county pupils

By Kristy D. Carter and Chase Jordan

By Kristy D. Carter and Chase Jordan

