Area churches begin annual revival services

On Wednesday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. the Rev. Justin Mullins is rendering service at Holly Grove Holiness Church, Clinton. The praise and worship team will render the music.

On Wednesday, Aug. 29-30, at 7:30 p.m. (already in progress) Fall Revival is being held at First Missionary Baptist Church, 243 N. Church St., Kenansville. Guest revivalists with choir and congregations each night.

On Wednesday, Aug. 29-31, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Fall Revival is held at Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, Salemburg. The guest revivalist will be Elder David Marible and congregation of St. Paul Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton. Guest choirs each night.

On Wednesday, Aug. 29-31, at 7:30 p.m. pastor Dr. Christopher Brown Jr.’s anniversary week at Holy Tabernacle U.H.C., Roseboro, will be celebrated. Guest messengers are elder Ralph Washington, choir and congregation of Holy Covenant U.H.C. Leland, bishop Devin Pickett, choir and congregation of St. Delight U.H.C. LaGrange and Elder Tyrone Owens, choir and congregation of St. Paul U.H.C. Maple Hill. The pastor’s anniversary will conclude Sunday, Sept. 2, at 3 p.m. with guest messenger bishop Quincy Garder, choir and congregation of New Saints Delight, Mt. Olive.

On Thursday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m. service will be held at Ram In The Bush Church. The guest messenger will be Elder Angela Whitehead of Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

On Sunday, Sept. 2 at 10:45 a.m. regular morning service will be held at Gateway Deliverance Ministries, Clinton. The pastor, Dr. Eddie Parker, will bring forth the word, and music rendered by the praise team.

On Sunday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. First Missionary Baptist Church, Kenansville will celebrate their Annual Homecoming, Family and Friend’s Day. The pastor, the Rev. Cornolius Moore, will bring forth the message, and music by the choir.

On Sunday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. Family and Friend’s Day/ Homecoming will be observed at White Oak Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

On Sunday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church, Odom Road, Clinton, will celebrate the Annual Willie and Polly Butler Family Reunion worship service. Pastor Jeremy Jones will bring forth the message and Butler family descendants mass choir will render the music.

On Sunday, Sept. 2, at 3 p.m. Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro, will celebrate their fellowship choir anniversary. Several guest choirs will attend on the program.

On Tuesday, Sept. 4-6, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Annual Fall Revival will be held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey. Different guest revivalists and choirs each night.

On Wednesday, Sept. 5-7, at 7 p.m. (nightly) Fall Revival will be held at Garland First Baptist Church, Garland. Different guest revivalists and choirs each night.

On Thursday, Sept. 6-7, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Fall Revival will be held at Ram In The Bush Church. The guest revivalist will be Apostle Vander Williams and congregation of Kingdom Citizens Ministries, Lillington.

On Saturday, Sept. 8, Greater St. Luke United Holy Church presents “Praise Dance Workshop” at 3:30 p.m. The afternoon program starts at 4:30 p.m. (for all ages).

On Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. St. Peter United Holy Church, Keener will have service. Minister Shirley Frink of Clinton will bring forth the message. Music rendered by the combine choir.

On Saturday, Sept. 15, from 8 a.m. – 1 1 p.m. Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Ministries, Clinton will sponsor a “Walkathon” (Arise and Walk) Proceeds for: The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at Newkirk Park, 503 Ferrell St., Clinton.

On Sunday, Sept. 16, St. Peter United Holy Church, Keener, will not have morning service, due to S.D.C. in Goldsboro.

On Sunday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. Men’s Day will be observed at The People’s Church, 1776 Rowan Road, Clinton.

On Sunday, Sept. 16, at at 11 a.m Annual Homecoming service will be observed at Holly Grove Holiness Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Randy Williams of Olive Grove Church. Promise Trio will render the music.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church/Plainview

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church, Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob/Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday/ 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./

New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/ Ivanhoe

Prayer service/Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./ Love Center/345 Jackson Road, Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Love Center/Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday, before the1st and 3rd/ 6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Paul Church of Christ/Clinton

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton.

with the Rev. Eartle McNeil Jr.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church, Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every first Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every 1st Wed./St. Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt. Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H. Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Held every first and third Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church,

Faison, and preaching is every second and fourth Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 10 a.m./Roseboro United Methodist Church, Roseboro.

(Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall)

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/5:30 until 6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./The People’s Church, 1776 Rowan Road, Clinton.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m. and Joy night every fourth Friday night held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7:30 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every third Thursday, Clinton.

Every Friday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw.

Regular Morning Services held at:

Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Jeffery B. White/male chorus

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Ruby T. Boykin/combine choir.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

The pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock/youth choir

Clinton International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Paul Blue/praise and worship team

Turkey Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. Ron Bryan/church choir

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Alice Jean Boykin/adult choir

Snowhill M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. S.E. Bryant/youth choir

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Willie Bowden Sr./mass choir

Union Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

The guest messenger/church choir

First Missionary Baptist Church/Bowden/11 a.m.

The guest messenger/combine choir

Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.

The pastor, Bishop Garland Mayes/gospel choir

Littlefield M.B. Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. Claudie Morrisey/youth choir

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

The pastor, Bishop Varnie N. Fullwood/youth choir

First Missionary Baptist/Roseboro/10 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. John T.Oliver/senior choir

St. Jude United Holy Church/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Willie H. Bryant/adult choir

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Bob Rogers/youth choir

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Eddie Parker/youth choir

First Missionary Baptist Church/Kenansville/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Cornolius Moore/male chorus

New Life Out Reach Ministries/Clinton/8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

The pastor, Minister Regina Lucious/New Life Outreach Ministries Choir

New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor,Dr.Ronald Highsmith/praise & worship team

Robinson Chapel M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

The guest messenger/male chorus

Chapel Hill M.B. Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Freddie Herring/future lights choir

Big Piney Grove M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Kevin D. Parrish Sr./youth choir

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney/youth choir

Andrew Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Gerald Underwood/adult choir

Lisbon St. M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin/male chorus

Bearskin M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Valentino Bryant/adult choir

The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30

Guest speaker for the evening/combine choir

First Baptist M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The guest messenger/men’s choir

Point Level Disciples Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Dannie Robinson/male chorus

Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Terrell Power/male choir

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God/Midway/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Louise Royal/gospel choir

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m

The pastor, Elder Calvin Deans/disciples of sounds

Goshen Disciples Church/Faison/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Donald Dewitt/senior choir

Giddenville A.M.E Zion Church/Faison/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Lisa McDow/gospel choir

Elizebeth Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Tyman M.Wallace Sr./Jr. choir

Holly Grove Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Dr. Randy Simmons/praise and worship team

Ram In The Bush Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, Apostle Judy Howard/combine choir

Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. Gerdie Stevens/combine choir

Original Bibleway Tabernacle/Mt. Olive/11 a.m.

The pastor, Apostle Steven C. Moore/bible way choir

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/Ivanhoe/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Larry B. Faison/male chorus

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Dr. Hugh Miller Sr./anese lee choir

Garland First Baptist Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. Louis Hackett/male chorus

The Journey Church/Plainview area/11 a.m.

The pastors, the Rev. Andy and Terri Shaffer/praise and worship team

Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Leslie Morrisey/united voices of praises

First Missionary Baptist Church/Warsaw/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Theodore Thomas III/junior choir

Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Christopher Brown Jr./church choir

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry/Roseboro/9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

The pastor, Bishop Andrew Thomas/praise team

Greater St. Luke United Holy Church/Rose Hill/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Anthony Flow/senior choir

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news, please call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]

