Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 24 — Pedro Modesto Billarreal, 41, of 4165 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with motor vehicle theft. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Sept. 7.

• Aug. 24 — Justin Lee Brown, 17, of 706 Nicholson St., Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is Oct. 15.

• Aug. 24 — Robin Gillis, 56, of 331 Adam St., Fayetteville, was charged with breaking into a coin-operated machine. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 7.

• Aug. 24 — Joshua Ray Runyon, 33, of 12634 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Magnolia, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and driving while license revoked. No bond set; court date is Oct. 15.

• Aug. 27 — Deondra J. Melvin, 20, of 501 Stetson St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 24.

• Aug. 27 — Christopher Trevon Graham, 25, of 788 Isaac Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, felony possession of cocaine and simple possession of marijuana. Bond set at $12,000; court date is Sept. 17.

• Aug. 27 — Dexter Feleton Brewington, 23, of 43 Studebaker Lane, Dunn, was charged with two counts of communicating threats and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 18.

• Aug. 27 — Ashley Byrd Hicks, 28, of 11 Country Manor Lane, Dunn, was charged with habitual misdemeanor assault and resisting public officer. Bond set at $8,000; court date is Sept. 7.

• Aug. 28 — Sharon Amanda Carter, 36, of 2121 Basstown Road, Clinton, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, headlamp out on vehicle and window tint violation. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Sept. 7.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.