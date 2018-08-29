Break-in suspects apprehended in three incidents

Gonzalez-Martinez - Pace-Bullard - Black - Alford - -

Three separate break-ins in Sampson County have resulted in four arrests in short order by Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities, according to reports filed Tuesday.

On Monday, deputies responded to Mitchell Loop Road regarding a breaking and entering in progress. The caller had reportedly arrived home and saw subjects inside their residence. They contacted 911 and remained outside until deputies responded.

When deputies responded, one of the suspects, Brandon Lee Black, 33, was found hiding in a bush in front of the residence and was taken into custody.

Black,, who address is listed as 130 Mandolin Lane, Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. His bond was set at $10,000.

A search of the residence yielded no other suspects, however the homeowner was certain that he had observed another suspect, according to information relayed by Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith.

“It is believed the other suspect was able to leave the residence through another exit at the front of the residence that the homeowner could not observe from where they were standing,” Smith noted.

A little while later, a second suspect, Tina Lynn Pace-Bullard, 46, was located lying in a field near the residence and was taken into custody. Pace-Bullard, listed of 7756 Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro, received the same charges as Black and was also placed under $10,000 secured bond.

Also on Monday, sheriff’s deputies responded to Herring Road regarding a disturbance.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that Takila Jamecia Alford, 34, of 2460 Herring Road, Rose Hill, had forcibly entered a family member’s residence and attempted to assault the relative, a 68-year-old man who lives in a neighboring residence, with a hammer, according to reports.

“The suspect held the family member captive in his home for three hours by threatening to assault him if he tried to leave,” Smith stated. “The suspect later left and that’s when the homeowner was able to contact 911.”

While investigators were on the scene, Alford returned to the location and was immediately arrested.

She was charged with breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize and injure. Smith said no other charges are anticipated. No one was injured during the incident.

Alford was placed under $5,000 bond.

In the third break-in incident, deputies responded on Friday to Pope Road.

Reports state that the property owner observed an unknown suspect enter the location via a surveillance camera and contacted 911. Deputies responded to the residence and searched the area, but the suspect had already left.

“The owner was able to provide a suspect description and a community member was able to identify the suspect on the surveillance video and provide a name to investigators,” said Smith. “Later, the community member located the suspect in black SUV on N.C. 403 and contacted 911. Deputies responded and were able to stop the vehicle and take the suspect into custody.”

The suspect, Luis Angel Gonzalez-Martinez, 48, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. His bond was set at $25,000.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Managing Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

