Best featured in award-winning video

A Johnston County production company, with Sampson County ties, has been named the recipient of a Telly Award for General-Direct Marking for Non-Broadcast in the 39th annual Telly Awards.

Best Video Productions, owned by Ken Best, made the announcement earlier this week. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and it is judged by leaders from video platforms, television and streaming networks, agencies, and production companies including Vice, Vimeo, Hearst Digital Media, and BuzzFeed.

“Best Video Productions is pushing the boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is rapidly changing” said Sabrina Dridje, Managing Director of the Telly Awards. “This award is a tribute to the talent and vision of its creators.”

The economic development video, “The Gumshoe Report,” features Clinton resident and Sampson County native Shannon Best, the advertising manager for The Sampson Independent.

“I want to thank Chris Johnson, economic development director for Johnston County and his assistant Janel Parker for not only giving us the opportunity to produce this video, but also investing their time and Chris’s talent as ‘Hugh Trustham’, the lead actor and Shannon Best, the lead actress to make it a success,” the producer said.

Best Video Productions, located in Clayton, has earned three national and one international Telly Award for their work.

Ken Best and Shannon Best show of the Telly Award they received for General-Direct Marking for Non-Broadcast in the 39th annual Telly Awards. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Shannon-and-Ken-Telly.jpg Ken Best and Shannon Best show of the Telly Award they received for General-Direct Marking for Non-Broadcast in the 39th annual Telly Awards.