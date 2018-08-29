Local dance company celebrates 10 years

The Carolina Dance Company staff. - - -

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber is excited to share that this September, Carolina Dance Company will celebrate opening its doors for the 10th season of dance in Sampson County.

In two locations convenient to county residents, both the flagship Roseboro studio location and the new Clinton studio location will welcome new and seasoned dancers as they dance into a new season after Labor Day.

Carolina Dance Company is under the ownership and artistic direction of Courtney English. Mrs. Courtney has passionately studied dance for 30 years. She began locally at the age of 3, under Sally Pope at The Dance Academy.

Most recently, she studied under renowned artists while at the 2018 Dance Teacher Summit in New York City. In between, Mrs. Courtney received her bachelor of fine arts in dance education from East Carolina University in 2006. After receiving her degree, Mrs. Courtney began her teaching career at Wake Forest-Rolesville High School, where she created the first ever WFRHS dance team. Soon after, Mrs. Courtney took on the role of Head Dance Team Coach at Methodist University in Fayetteville, where she coached and choreographed for five years.

Today, Mrs. Courtney leads Carolina Dance Company in Roseboro and Clinton. Along with her staff, Mrs. Courtney teaches dancers ages 2.5 to adult, and CDC offers styles such as: ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, hip-hop, clogging, acro, and cheer.

Carolina Dance Company provides both recreational classes that meet on a weekly basis and a more competitive track for dancers who wish to pursue dance at the competition level. Mrs. Courtney and Carolina Dance Company strive for an excellent dance experience at both studios: proper, fun, guided dance education in a family environment.

The Clinton-Sampson Chamber of Commerce would like to congratulate Carolina Dance Company on 10 years of successful business and commitment to the arts in Sampson County. The Chamber encourages the community to visit www.thecarolinadancecompany.com for more information on 2018-2019 classes.

