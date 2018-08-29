Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 28 —Allen Mitchell Owens, 55, of 33 Templar Lane, Roseboro, was charged with larceny- auto parts and accessories and served orders for arrest. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Sept. 5.

• Aug. 28 — Jennifer Taylor Hill, 41, of 112 Pumpkin Lane, Faison, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 17.

• Aug. 28 — Jacob John Swallow, 24, of 271 Serenity Lake Drive, Clinton, was charged with injury to personal property and served an order for arrest for failure to appear on an out-of-county simple assault charge. Bond set at $600; court date is Sept. 18.

• Aug. 28 — Terry Lynette Melvin, 53, of 2551 Old Mintz Hwy., Roseboro, was charged with attempted breaking and entering of a building, injury to personal property and trespassing. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Sept. 18.

Incidents/investigations

• Aug. 28 — Elizabeth Gamez of Mount Olive reported a residential break-in with two TVs and two jewelry boxes, including one that was 3 feet tall. Items valued at $2,800.

• Aug. 28 — Benjamin Osorio of Roseboro reported the theft of an air compressor and assorted tools valued at $850.

• Aug. 28 — Rhode Ortez of Clinton reported a break-in and theft of a 16-inch HP laptop, flash drive and cash. Items valued at $1,110.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

