‘Habitat’ seeking local volunteers for Clinton event

The Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is searching for volunteers to assist with a celebration in Sampson County.

“Home for Good” Wall Raising Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at 400 Williams St., Clinton. During the project, volunteers will assist the Davis family on their new home. It is the first home built in Sampson County by the nonprofit organization, with the assistance of grant funding by the State Employees Credit Union (SECU) Foundation.

“We hope to have a very good turnout,” said Ruthie Dent, marketing director for FAHFH. “We do hope that the wall raising event on September 14th brings a lot of people together in support of the family.”

Along with individual volunteers, churches and other businesses are being encouraged to participate. Under the leadership of a skilled framer, they will help construct and raise wall frames of the new house, which will be occupied by Jeremy and Mandy Davis and their four children.

FAHFH is a nonprofit Christian housing ministry with a mission to eliminate poverty housing in Cumberland and Sampson counties. In addition to providing affordable housing, another goal is to improve neighborhoods.

The SECU Foundation and Habitat for Humanity of North Carolina (HHNC) formed a formal Memorandum of Agreement for an initiative to expand affordable housing through the state with the SECU Habitat Mountains to the Sea Challenge. The foundation’s challenge will provide investment up to $10 million for three years to build or renovate a home in each of North Carolina’s counties.

As of mid-July, 90 percent of projects are underway. By August, all building efforts will be underway or completed. A final completion date has not been set.

In addition to the home, community outreach has begun on establishing a language access plan for Spanish-speaking residents in Sampson County. The team from Habitat for Humanity will reach out to radio stations to engage faith community and potential applicants. They are also reaching out to Clinton and Sampson County officials for local interpreters.

Registration for volunteers and additional information is available online at www.bit.ly/2PcLtzI.

Officials from FAHFH are currently accepting bids for construction related to framing, roofing and siding for the four-bedroom home. Contractors should be willing to work alongside volunteers during the wall raising event. Bid specifications are available online at www.fayettevillenchabitat.org/bid-opportunities. For more information, call 910-483-0952 or by email at [email protected]

Wall Raising Day set for next month

