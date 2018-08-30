A creative touch

Courtesy photo Fred and Nancy Dufour will have art on display at the Victor R. Small House. - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent Fred Dufour enjoys taking photos of people around eastern North Carolina. - Kristy D. Carter|Sampson Independent After taking a class in school, Nancy Dufour became interested in pottery. -

The Sampson County Arts Council will soon feature the artistic talents of father-daughter duo, Fred and Nancy Dufour.

The six-week exhibition will kick off Thursday night with an artist reception and feature Fred’s photographic portraits and Nancy’s pottery work.

“We are extremely excited to exhibit the art of the creative father-daughter team of Fred and Nancy,” Kara Donatelli, executive director of the Sampson County Arts Council, said.

On display from Aug. 30-Oct. 11, Fred’s photography includes images of rodeos, farming and people.

“While my passion is for tin type photos, I always enjoy taking pictures of people and everything around me,” Fred said about his work. “I always have a camera in hand.”

While Fred uses mixed equipment, including digital and film, as well as the camera on his cellphone, throughout the course of his work, he has tried to move away from the digital form and take more photos on film and develop them in his darkroom.

“I have always had an interest in photography,” Fred admitted.

Nearly a decade ago, Fred said he attended school in the mountains and learned how to work in a darkroom. He has since taken other classes to enhance his skills and learn new tricks of the trade.

Spread throughout the rooms of the Victor R. Small House, Fred has 31 photos on display. All of his featured work was taken digitally. He was the Best in Show winner in the 2017 Sampson Arts Council Juried Photography Show.

As a student at Blair Academy in New Jersey, Nancy took pottery classes and soon developed a passion for the art. Now, she continues taking classes and utilizes the pottery studio at the Small House when home on breaks.

“I find pottery very relaxing,” Nancy explained. “I work hard in school and ceramic work and potter serve as a stress reliever.”

Nancy says she enjoys pottery work as much as she can in her spare time.

The young artist joined her father in the mountains for art classes, both focusing on their own passion.

“Spending time together is more grown up,” Fred said. “It gives us an opportunity to share our interests with each other. Now, we are more equal and on the same level.”

The artist reception will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Victor R. Small House in Clinton. The public is invited to meet Fred and Nancy, view their work, and enjoy hors d’oeuvres and musical entertainment by guitarist Mark Golladay.

Dufours to display work at Small House

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

