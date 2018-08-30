Suspect in break-in gets new offenses

A woman arrested this week in connection with a break-in is now facing drug offenses, after allegedly being in possession of meth, authorities said. She was reportedly found lying in a field near a residence that had been broken into, while another person was hiding in some bushes.

Tina Lynn Pace-Bullard, 46, of 309 E. Pleasant St., Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was charged Tuesday and placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $25,000 secured bond.

Pace-Bullard was initially arrested on Monday after deputies responded to Mitchell Loop Road regarding a breaking and entering in progress. The caller had reportedly arrived home and saw two people inside their residence. They contacted 911 and remained outside until deputies responded.

When deputies responded, one of the suspects, a 33-year-old Clinton man, was found hiding in a bush in front of the residence and was taken into custody. A search of the residence yielded no other suspects, however the homeowner was certain that he had observed another suspect, so the search continued.

A little while later, a second suspect, Pace-Bullard, was found lying in a field near the residence and was taken into custody. Pace-Bullard, who has an alternate address of 7756 Roseboro Hwy., Roseboro.

Both Pace-Bullard and the other suspects were each charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods. Both were placed in the Detention Center under $10,000 secured bond at that time. The new charges stem from drugs reportedly found during her arrest Monday.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Pace-Bullard as most recently convicted of drug offenses at the end of 2014, including violation of drug laws and attempted possession with intent to sell a Schedule III controlled substance. She received probation and a suspended sentence for those Sampson convictions, court recrods show. Prior to that, she had assault and injury to personal property convictions in 2008 out of WayneCounty.

