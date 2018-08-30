NCHP urges Labor Day safety

- Trooper S.K. Naylor gives tips for safe holiday travel. A video, sponsored by Crumpler Plastic Pipe, can be viewed on The Sampson Independent’s Facebook page. -

As drivers hit the road for Labor Day weekend, troopers from the Sampson County are urging caution to return home safe.

“A lot of people are going to be traveling visiting family and going on vacation,” said Trooper S.K. Naylor. “It’s important that everybody takes their time to plan ahead.”

With millions of people traveling on roads and highways trough North Carolina, Naylor and other officials are asking motorists to stay vigilant on the road.

“They have to pay attention to so many things on the highway,” he said. “Even here in Clinton, we’ve got so much construction going on around town and through Sampson County. That’s going on everywhere.”

Officials are also asking everyone to wear seat belts, which includes making sure children and babies are secured in car seats.

“Pay attention, use common sense and good judgment,” he said. “There’s so many things that could go wrong and things people get distracted from.”

Some of those distractions include phones, the radio or children in the backseat.

“It’s easy to get distracted for a split second and that’s all it takes for something to happen,” he said.

Holidays such as Labor Day are usually a busy time for troopers around the state.

“There’s not only things happening here, but there’s people passing through going to be are wherever they’re going,” he said.

In addition to being vigilant on the road, the “Booze It & Loose It” campaign is also underway to deter drunk-driving or operating a vehicle while intoxicated. It began Thursday, Aug. 23, and will continue through Monday, Sept. 3. During the week, law enforcement agencies increase saturation patrols and check stations.

The nationwide program is an initiative of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and was introduced since 1994. Since that time, more than 9,000 people have died in alcohol-related crashes in the state.

During the last campaign for the Fourth of July period, June 28 through July 8, more than 55,000 traffic and criminal violations were reported for offenses in North Carolina. There was more 1,300 arrests were made for DWI (driving while impaired).

In Sampson County, more than 660 violations were reported. From that total, 20 people were arrested for DWI.

According to state officials, motorists caught driving while impaired could face jail time, lose their driving privileges and cost an average of $10,000 in fines. Other expenses may include towing fees and other matters related to DWI.

‘Booze It & Lose It’ ongoing through holiday

