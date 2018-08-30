Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Aug. 29 — Carl Davis Jones, 27, of 136 Lenora Lane, Roseboro, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Sept. 7.
Incidents/investigations
• Aug. 29 — J.F. Wilkerson Contracting Co. Inc. of Morrisville was the victim of theft. Tools were stolen out of a vehicle, including a pipe saw and four pipe wrenches. Items were valued at $1,500.
