Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Aug. 29 — Carl Davis Jones, 27, of 136 Lenora Lane, Roseboro, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Sept. 7.

Incidents/investigations

• Aug. 29 — J.F. Wilkerson Contracting Co. Inc. of Morrisville was the victim of theft. Tools were stolen out of a vehicle, including a pipe saw and four pipe wrenches. Items were valued at $1,500.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

