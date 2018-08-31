Swine show circuit coming to Sampson

Local youths participate in a livestock event hosted by the Sampson County Cooperative Extension. (File photo) -

Youth throughout the region are preparing to present their hogs and demonstrate their showmanship.

The Carolina Swine Show Circuit is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the George P. Upton Jr. Livestock Facility, next to the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Office, 55 Agriculture Place, Clinton. Weigh-in for pigs is scheduled from 8 to 9:30 a.m. It’s one of eight events around North Carolina. During the event, young participants have their swine showmanship skills put to the test.

Max Knowles, a livestock agent for Sampson County Cooperative Extension, is looking forward to the event and believes it shows how children and teenagers are dedicated to their animals.

“These young people and their families have chosen to be completely committed to taking responsibility for animals. They make daily sacrifices to produce the best animal possible while learning, practicing and perfecting their showmanship skills getting ready for the show ring,” Knowles stated. “These youths are learning valuable life lessons about responsibility and achievement through hard work.”

There are three age divisions in the circuit: Novice (5 to 8), Junior (9 to 13) and Senior (14 to 18). During the circuit, points are awarded for participation and performance at each show. The circuit finale will be held at the state fair which is scheduled for Oct. 11 through Oct. 21 in Raleigh.

Completion of Youth Quality Care for Animals (YQCA) certification is required for participants. YQCA is a national multi-species assurance program for youths with a focus on food safety, animal well-being and character development. Additional information regrading the program is available online at www.yqca.org.

Last year, 40 participants attended the event in Sampson County. About 14 counties were involved in the circuit. Shows are also held in Elizabeth City, Rocky Mount, Kenansville, Wilson, Goldsboro and Kinston.

An entry deadline is set for Saturday, Sept. 15. Entry forms with additional rules and information may be accessed online at www.bit.ly/2Pq5rqj.

The show is associated with 4-H, which is the largest youth development program in North Carolina. More than 10,000 programs are established across the state for youths between the ages of 5 and 19.

For more information about the swine circuit, contact Knowles at the Sampson County Cooperative Extension Center by calling 910-592-7161 or 910-990-9498 or through email at [email protected]

Local youths participate in a livestock event hosted by the Sampson County Cooperative Extension.

(File photo) https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_livestock_1.jpg Local youths participate in a livestock event hosted by the Sampson County Cooperative Extension.

(File photo)

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.