‘Storytime’ extends to toddlers

Following success with the summer reading program, the Sampson-Clinton Public Library is looking forward to spending time with more children next season.

The library’s “Kids Corner Toddler Storytime” program for next month is scheduled to kickoff at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 17, at the J.C. Holliday Library, 217 Graham St., Clinton. The theme is “Tea Time with Mommy and Me” and is for toddlers from 9-months-old to 4-years-old. Along with introducing early literacy concepts, the program offers many benefits to parents and their children.

Children’s Librarian Tiffany Savage is looking forward to meeting more parents and young participants.

“We try to not only have story time, but incorporate different basic skills like counting, learning colors, sorting and patterns,” Savage said about 30-minute sessions. “It’s also a good way for parents to meet each other and arrange playdates. Sometimes we may have parents or mothers who stay at home.

“This is a time where they can meet up with each other and talk about different parenting styles and form bonds,” she said.

Savage added that the sessions offers early structure as well through movement and music to capture the attention of children.

After the Clinton session, more events will follow. Storytime is also scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 18 at Bryan Memorial Library, 302 Weeksdale St., Newton Grove; Wednesday, Sept. 19 at Miriam Lamb Library, 144 S. Church St., Garland; and the Roseboro Library, 300 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro. All sessions will start at 9:30 a.m.

The Clinton and Newton Grove are the highest turnout locations, but Savage is encouraging parents to visit other locations as well.

“We would like to see more participants in Garland and Roseboro,” Savage said. “If parents have children who are not used to big crowds, those are the branches that they may want to come to.”

Savage and library officials recently wrapped up its summer reading initiative.

More than 200 participated in the three month program held at library branches throughout Sampson County. Through the music theme of “Reading Rocks,” the purpose was to encourage children to read during the summer. Savage said it provided an opportunity for youths to spend time away from devices such as video game consoles to build creativity and to think outside the box.

“The summer reading program not only focused on literacy skills, but also focused on how creative a child could be using application skills,” she said. “Every craft or activity that we had applied to whatever we read.”

In addition to reading, the library held drawings for prizes such as gift cards, bubble guns, and other toys during the one-hour program.

“Our kids loved the program this year and it was a great success,” Savage said.

The program was sponsored by Mi Finca Mexican Restaurant and Eastpark Cinema. Savage thanked them for their support and for providing prizes.

“We look forward to next year being another great success,” Savage said. “We couldn’t do it without community businesses.”

For more information regarding Kids Corner Toddler Storytime or other programs visit www.sampsonnc.com/departments/library_services or call 910-592-4153.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

