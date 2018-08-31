ACE students perk up SCC campus

Sampson Community College instructor BG Kennedy gets his morning cup of coffee. Anna Rouse is joined behind the counter by student Moesha Robinson, part-time instructor Katie Butler and student Marcus Henry. -

Those needing a pick-me-up on the campus at Sampson Community College this week did not have to look to far to get it. Students from the Academy of Continuing Excellence (ACE) program opened their Rise and Shine Coffee Shop and the reviews were positive.

“We actually had a very good showing on this first day,” said Amanda Bradshaw, director of Continuing Education, said. “This is an awesome way for our students in the ACE program to gain some life skills, particularly in dealing with people in social situations, personal interaction. Ultimately we are trying to teach them communication skills one cup at a time.”

The coffee stand is hosted by the students and is located by the Viking statue in the courtyard on Wednesdays and Thursdays each week starting at 8 a.m. Money raised from coffee sales will be used for ACE student activities fees so they can participate in campus activities.

Anna Rouse, coordinator and lead instructor for the program, says the experience is invaluable for the students.

“This is a really great project,” she says. “This is a chance for the students to learn what it’s like to make the coffee, set up for sales and then be able to meet and socialize with new people. Our hope is that this will benefit them when they enter further educational or career paths in the future.”

The Academy of Continuing Excellence (ACE) assists students, at least 18 years of age, with intellectual disabilities in reading, writing, math and vocational skills. The goal for each individual is to create a smooth transition into post-secondary education or employment opportunities. No high school diploma or certificate is required.

The program offers applications in reading, writing, math and vocational skills. There are no costs associated with the ACE Program and currently serve students at two locations: Sampson Community College’s main campus in Clinton and Roseboro Annex in Roseboro. For more information about the ACE program contact Anna Rouse at [email protected] or 910-900-4126.

Sampson Community College instructor BG Kennedy gets his morning cup of coffee. Anna Rouse is joined behind the counter by student Moesha Robinson, part-time instructor Katie Butler and student Marcus Henry. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_perk-up.jpg Sampson Community College instructor BG Kennedy gets his morning cup of coffee. Anna Rouse is joined behind the counter by student Moesha Robinson, part-time instructor Katie Butler and student Marcus Henry.