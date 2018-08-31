Somethin’ Good coming to SCC

Amanda Ezzell promises something good at the First Annual Food Truck Rodeo. -

If you’re looking for Somethin’ Good to eat, look no further than the First Annual Sampson County Food Truck Rodeo to be held on Septmeber 12th at Sampson Community College.

One of the food truck vendors that will make an appearance is none other than an already-popular Duplin county truck, Somethin’ Good, owned by Amanda Ezzell of Warsaw.

“We do southern homestyle cooking with a twist,” says Ezzell, who says she is excited about traveling to Clinton for the day to participate in the event. “We serve some specialty items that I grew up with and really like. We have everything from our Forker, which is a burger topped with pulled pork and coleslaw to our own roasted prime rib.”

Ezzell, who also owns Ezzell’s catering, already sells cookies wholesale in downtown Clinton, so the business already has somewhat of a following here but she wants to make it personal. “We have lots of friends here in Sampson County,” she says. “I am ready to come here in person at the rodeo and see some of them. There is a lot of talent in this area with regards to catering and food trucks so we would really like to see this thing grow after this year.”

The First Annual Food Truck Rodeo will take place on the campus of Sampson Community College on Wednesday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m – 2 p.m., and is open to the public. To find out what Somethin’ Good will be serving that day, contact Ezzell at 910-289-0336 or at [email protected]

