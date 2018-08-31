SCC featured in educational spotlight

Robert Kinlaw films while the group discusses Industrial Maintenance projects at the college. Lisa Turlington, Dan Gerlach and SCC President Dr. Bill Starling speak with Durwood King from the Industrial Maintenance program. -

Things are changing at Sampson Community College at a dizzying pace and now, an organization called EducationNC (EdNC) is telling the college’s story. EdNC is a non-profit organization that provides citizens and policymakers with nonpartisan data, research, news, information, and analysis about the major trends, issues, and challenges bearing on education.

“This is part of a blitz we are doing,” says Robert Kinlaw, multimedia strategist for the organization. “We are visiting all 58 community colleges in the state over a one-week span. I’m here to talk to students, shoot video and photos to show document what makes SCC unique and to explore challenges students face. We ultimately want to elevate voices and tell educational stories that may not be heard elsewhere.”

According to its website, EducationNC (EdNC) works to expand educational opportunities for all children in North Carolina, increase their academic attainment, and improve the performance of the state’s public schools. It gathers and disseminate information employing the most effective means of communication, primarily through the Internet. In addition to the content distributed, it encourages an active and connected community of those interested in education policy and practice throughout the state. Also joining the tour was Dan Gerlach, President of the Golden Leaf foundation, an organization that has a long history of supporting Sampson Community College and its endeavors.

“We are excited to have EdNC here touring at the same time as Mr. Gerlach,” says Lisa Turlington, Executive Director of the SCC Foundation. “Golden Leaf has been such an integral part of the successes of Sampson Community College that it’s important to show off what we have but perhaps more importantly what we can do in the future as well.”

Golden Leaf’s recent $250,000 grant to SCC moved forward plans to build new Truck Driver Training grounds in Clinton’s industrial park. This project is just the tip of the iceberg for the colleges changes and upcoming plans. For more information about Sampson Community College, visit the website at www.sampsoncc.edu or call 910-592-8081.

