Local groups help provide resources for recovery

The 2018 Recovery Month theme, “Join the Voices for Recovery: Invest in Health, Home, Purpose and Community,” explores how integrated care, a strong community, sense of purpose, and leadership contributes to effective treatments that sustain the recovery of persons with mental and substance use disorders. The observance will work to highlight inspiring stories that help thousands of people from all walks of life find the path to hope, health and wellness. Prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can and do recover. We as a community can improve the lives of those in recovery by extending opportunities for meaningful daily activities, such as jobs, school, volunteerism, family caretaking, or creative endeavors. Local communities can play a significant role in supporting those in recovery as they gain independence, income and resources necessary to fully participate in society.

Oftentimes, individuals who experience a mental or substance use disorder feel isolated and alone. Yet, every year, millions of Americans experience these conditions. It’s important that we offer support to individuals facing mental and substance use disorders. In fact, we need to create environments and relationships that promote acceptance. Support from families is essential to recovery, so it’s important that family members have the tools to start conversations about prevention, treatment, and recovery. Too many people are still unaware that prevention works, and that mental and substance use disorders can be treated, just like other health problems. In 2016, only about one in 10 (10.6 percent) individuals aged 12 and older needing substance use disorder treatment at a specialty facility received it. Approximately 11.8 million aged 12 or older — 4.4 percent of the total U.S. population aged 12 or older-misused opioids in the past year.

Having worked in the recovery field, I have witnessed the positive reality of recovery. Individuals who embrace recovery achieve improved mental and physical health and form stronger relationships with their neighbors, family members and peers. We need to make more people feel as though recovery is possible.

Mental and substance use disorders affect people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, geographic regions, and socioeconomic levels. They need to know that help is available. These individuals can get better, both physical and emotionally, with the support of a welcoming community.

Families and communities can find home and spread the message that recovery works by celebration the annual National Recovery Month. Eastpointe is celebrating by holding educational events throughout the counties we serve to honor individuals and families who are in long-term recovery. We are partnering with Sampson Community College on Sept. 6 in the Student Center from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.. We will have vendors with resources for the faculty and students. Eastpointe will continue to promote public awareness of the effectiveness of substance use disorder treatment to reduce barriers to seeking treatment. We will continue to educate stakeholders, community, members, etc. to help reduce stigma and build awareness, including the positive and person-first language.

How to get help

Eastpointe offers a 24/7/365 Call Center with qualified staff who can provide counseling and a Screening-Triage-Referral process to access emergency services, mobile crisis team dispatch, walk-in clinics, routine appointments and linkage to other community resources. This number is 1-800-913-6109.

This article and others are brought to you monthly by the partners with Sampson County Health Carolinians. This group meets on a regular basis in Clinton. This organization is committed to address major health and social issues within the county. Their on-going efforts are to provide prevention, education and awareness of the available resources that can assist families with their overall health and wellness. For more information about Sampson County Partners for Healthy Carolinians, call 910-592-1131, ext. 4240.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_hc-color.jpg