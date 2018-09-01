Relay effort seeks teams, volunteers

Survivors get ready to make their lap at Sampson’s Relay for Life. -

Each year, community members walk continuously for one night to show support for cancer patients and to symbolize their fight of not giving up.

An interest meeting for Sampson’s Relay For Life is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Grove Park Baptist Church, 609 Northeast Blvd., Clinton. The purpose of the meeting is to make plans for the rest of this year and 2019. A committee will be developed to help register teams in the spring. Brittany Holloman, community development manager for Sampson County, is looking forward to meeting new volunteers.

“This will be an interest meeting for them to learn more about Relay For Life, if they’ve never done that before,” Holloman said. “If they have, they can certainly come by and help others out for the spring.”

Holloman believes the organization helps with building a sense of community.

“That’s where the Relay for Life mentality came from,” she said about raising funds. “Your community raises a ton of money for this organization so that we can fund the research and provide help in our different programs for people who are battling cancer.”

Holloman is working with Morgan Sills, senior manager for community development and the American Cancer Society, on plans for next year.

“I would like to say that we are excited to host this meeting to bring together anyone who is interested in becoming involved with Relay For Life of Sampson County in any capacity,” Sills said. “We are looking for volunteers to help plan the event, people to form teams, cancer survivors and caregivers, as well as individuals who would like to sponsor the event.”

Along with other volunteers, they would like to see the number of volunteers, teams and donations increase. The first Relay in Sampson County was held June 1, 1996 and $12,000 was raised. Years later, one of the biggest amount came in 2006, with more than $400,000. During the 2018 effort, more than $83,000 was collected, with a set goal of $125,000.

“We really would like to see more participation in the community,” she said about reaching goals. “We want to get the word out, grow, and raise funds so we can help irradiate cancer.”

For more information about the upcoming meeting or Relay For Life, contact Holloman at 910-617-7910. Reach Sills by email at [email protected] or by calling 910-591-6505.

By Chase Jordan

