Sampson CVB launches redesigned website

The Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) has redesigned its website, at visitsampsonnc.com. The new website is now live for viewing.

The updated website has many new features. Not only does the website include links to Sampson County’s great restaurants, hotels, museums, landmarks, performance venues, retail shops and outdoor attractions, it also has new features. A few new features are the Barn Quilt Trail, the new Events Calendar, and the “mobile friendly” status.

The Sampson County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s primary mission is to market and promote Sampson County, its assets and its industry partners to attract business and leisure travelers. The website will be designed for tourists and visitors to see what Sampson has to offer.

The innovative and state-of-the-art website was designed by Wick Smith, president andowner of Biz Tools One Web Design, Inc, and marketing efforts were developed by Anne Marie Bass, owner of Front Row Communications. Both companies worked together to provide visitors detailed information on places to eat, shop, play and stay while visiting Sampson County.

“The previous website did not allow for the dynamic nature of the tourism industry,” stated Julie Stadig, president of the SampsonCVB.

The new website is more “user friendly” and “mobile friendly” for the visitor on the go.

“We are so excited about our new website, which will showcase many of the things that make Sampson County unique, such as our barn quilt trail, our History Museum, our quaint towns and shops, and our beautiful waterways. Our county has so much to offer,” stated Sheila Barefoot, executive director of the CVB.

For more information or details about the new CVB new website, contact Sheila Barefoot at 910-592-2557 or via email at [email protected] The Sampson County CVB’s office is located inside the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_sampson-cvb.jpg

‘Mobile-friendly’ site features Barn Quilt trail, calendar revamp