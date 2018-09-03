September 3, 2018 Sampson Independent News 0

WILLIAMS

Leonard Williams, 55, of 39 Jeannette Lane, Godwin, died Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Dafford Funeral Home.

FAISON

Fletcher L. Faison, 60, of 238 Mattie Byrd Lane, Clinton, died Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Worley Funeral Home.

MCLEAN

Hattie McLean of 1309 Apt. C, Jasper St., Clinton, died Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Worley Funeral Home.

GILLESPIE

Larry Gillespie, 74, of 205 Roy Jones Road, Clinton, died Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service and Cremation.

LLOYD

Kimya Denise Lloyd, 41, of 65 Kate Lane, Salemburg, died Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Butler & Son Funeral Home, Roseboro.