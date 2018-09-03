WILLIAMS
Leonard Williams, 55, of 39 Jeannette Lane, Godwin, died Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. Dafford Funeral Home.
FAISON
Fletcher L. Faison, 60, of 238 Mattie Byrd Lane, Clinton, died Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Worley Funeral Home.
MCLEAN
Hattie McLean of 1309 Apt. C, Jasper St., Clinton, died Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Worley Funeral Home.
GILLESPIE
Larry Gillespie, 74, of 205 Roy Jones Road, Clinton, died Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service and Cremation.
LLOYD
Kimya Denise Lloyd, 41, of 65 Kate Lane, Salemburg, died Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. Butler & Son Funeral Home, Roseboro.