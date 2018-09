Area churches hosting fall revival services

On Wednesday, Sept. 5-6, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) (already in progress) annual fall revival will be held at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey. Multiple guest revivalists and choirs each night.

On Wednesday, Sept. 5-7, at 7 p.m. (nightly) fall revival is held at Garland First Baptist Church, Garland. Multiple guest revivalists and choirs each night.

On Thursday, Sept. 6-7, at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) fall revival will be held at Ram In The Bush Church. The guest revivalist will be Apostle Vander Williams and congregation of Kingdom Citizens Ministries, Lillington.

On Saturday, Sept. 8, from 8-9 a.m. Registration and workshop time at 3:30 p.m. Greater St. Luke United Holy Church presents: “Praise Dance Workshop” Dance with the master. Afternoon program starts at 4:30 p.m. (for all ages) FMI call the workshop host Sister Lashawnda Hall at 910-289-0820.

On Saturday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. the Howard Family choir will celebrate their 10th anniversary at Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church, 100 Zoar Church Road, Salemburg.

On Sunday, Sept. 9, at 10:45 a.m. regular morning service will be held at Gateway Deliverance Ministries, 255 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton. The pastor, Dr. Elder Eddie Parker, will bring forth the message and music render by the male chorus.

On Sunday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. regular morning service will be held at Clinton International Church, Tillery Street, Clinton. The pastor, the Rev. Paul Blue will bring forth the message, and music render by the praise and worship team.

On Sunday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. Annual Homecoming celebration will be held at Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Wallard. The pastor, the Rev. Hansley, will bring forth the morning message, and the combine choir will render the music. Dinner will be served following morning service. At 3 p.m. the guest messenger will be the Rev. Donte, choir and congregation of Manhollow Missionary Baptist Church.

On Sunday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. Family and Friend’s Day/Homecoming celebration will be held at Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney, choir and congregation of Christ Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Dinner will be served following morning worship. The host pastor is the Rev. Alice J. Boykin.

On Sunday, Sept. 9, at 3:15 p.m. Saint Stephen AME Zion Church, Garland, will celebrate their 133rd homecoming and church anniversary. The guest messenger will be the Rev. James Ray Williams. There will be multiple guest choirs. Rochelle Johnson (praise dancer) of Hope Mills will lead praise and worship.

On Sunday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. Pastor Jeffery White, choir ushers and congregation of Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, will render service at Chapel Grove AME Zion Church, Fayetteville, on their Saint Revival.

On Monday, Sept. 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. (nightly) Fall Revival will be held at Roseville Missionary Baptist Church. The guest revivalist will be the Rev. Jeremy S. Buie of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Reiglewood. Guest choirs each night.

On Wednesday, Sept. 12-14, at 7 p.m. (nightly) Annual Fall Revival will be held at Beaver Dam Missionary Baptist Church (Odom Road) Clinton. Multiple guest revivalists with choir and congregation.

On Wednesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. St. Peter United Holy Church, Keener will have service. Minister Shirley Frink of Clinton, will bring forth the message. Music render by the combine choir.

On Saturday, Sept. 15, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Ministries, Clinton will sponsor a “Walkathon” (Arise and Walk) Proceeds for: The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Location: Newkirk Park, 503 Ferrell St., Clinton.

On Saturday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. “Mission In Action Day” in Roseboro Park (downtown) free food and entertainment. Sponsored by: WUMBA/Upper Sampson Home and Foreign Missionary Sampson Union.

On Sunday, Sept. 16, St. Peter United Holy Church, Keener will not have morning service due to S.D.C. in Goldsboro.

On Sunday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. Men’s Day will be observed at The People’s Church on 1776 Rowan Road, Clinton.

On Sunday, Sept. 16, at at 11 a.m Annual Homecoming service will be observed at Holly Grove Holiness Church, Clinton. The guest messenger will be the Rev. Randy Williams of Olive Grove Church. Promise Trio will render the music.

On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. the Rev. Hansley, choir ushers and congregation will render service at Moores Swamp Church for their Family and Friend’s Day.

On Sunday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m. Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton will celebrate their combine choir anniversary. Several musical guest choirs will participate on the program.

On Sunday, Sept. 16, at 3 p.m. Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 9030 Harnet-Dunn Hwy. will be celebrating their Annual Homecoming Service. The guest messenger will be Elder Willa Strickland, choir and congregation of Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton. Dinner will be served following morning service.

On Monday, Sept. 24-26, at 7:30 p.m. Fall Revival will be held at Gateway Deliverance Ministries, Clinton. The guest revivalist will be Apostle Leroy Hargett of Life Changers Kingdom Ministries, Clayton. Guest choirs each night.

On Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 7:30 p.m. the Rev. Hansley, choir, ushers and congregation will render service at Hawes Chapel Church, Atkinson, for their fall revival.

Prayer Service/Bible Studies:

Journey Group Bible Study/Sunday/6 p.m./The Journey Church/Plainview

Trinity United Freewill Holiness Church, Clinton/Bible Study/Sunday/8 a.m.

Prayer service/Monday/5:30 p.m./House of Jacob/Clinton.

Prayer service/Monday/ 6 p.m./ Wednesday at 6:30 p.m./

New Life Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Tuesday, 11 a.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/ Ivanhoe

Prayer service/Tuesday, 6:30 p.m./ Love Center/345 Jackson Road, Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Love Center/Dunn

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Cooper Chapel UHC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./ Bearskin MBC, Clinton.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Tuesday, 7 p.m./Arise Ministries, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Mt Pleasant Church, Turkey.

Tuesday, 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush Church, Clinton.

Prayer service/Bible study is held every Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and every Friday at 7 p.m. at Point Level Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Brown’s Chapel MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./ Littlefield MBC, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Elizebeth MBC, Autryville.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Wards Chapel MBC, Delway.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./First Missionary Baptist, Warsaw.

Wednesday, before the1st and 3rd/ 6 p.m./Cedar Creek MBC, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6 p.m./Temple of God Deliverance Ministry, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./ First Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m./Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Ivanhoe.

Wednesday, 6:45 p.m./Roseville Missionary Baptist Church, Harrells

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Paul Church of Christ/Clinton

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Sampson Chapel Disciples of Christ, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Hour of Power/Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m Holly Grove Holiness Church 1519 Indian Town Road, Clinton.

with the Rev. Eartle McNeil Jr.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Morning Star United Holy Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ The New Church of Christ, Faison.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Piney Green Disciple Church, Newton Grove.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church, Garland

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Dunn

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Garland First Baptist Church, Garland.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./The Journey Church, Plainview, Dunn.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Greater St. Luke United Holy Church, Rose Hill.

Every first Wednesday, 7 p.m./ Mission night/Baptist Men/WMU/Youth Turkey Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Corporage Prayer

Every 1st Wed./St. Peter United Holiness Church, Keener.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church, Clinton.

Wednesday, 7 p.m./Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./St. Jude Church of Christ, Warsaw

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./ First Missionary Baptist Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Original Bible Way Tabernacle, Mt. Olive.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m/Holy Tabernacle U.H. Church, Roseboro.

Wednesday, 7:30 p.m./Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Held every first and third Wednesday at 7:30 p.m./Goshen Disciples Church,

Faison, and preaching is every second and fourth Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, at 10 a.m./Roseboro United Methodist Church, Roseboro.

(Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall)

Thursday, at 5 p.m. till 5:30 p.m (Prayer Service) Bible Study/5:30 until 6:30 p.m at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./House of Prayer in Faison/Rev. Everlena Oliver.

Thursday, at 6 p.m./The People’s Church, 1776 Rowan Road, Clinton.

Thursday, 6:30 p.m./Wilson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./WhoSoEver Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church, Turkey.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Milton Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton.

Thursday, 7 p.m. and Joy night every fourth Friday night held at Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church, Newton Grove.

Thursday, 7 p.m./Bible Study/Trinity Outreach Ministries, Clinton.

Thursday, 7:30 p.m/St. Jude United Holy Church, Clinton.

Joy Night 7:30 p.m./Ram In The Bush/every third Thursday, Clinton.

Every Friday, 7 p.m./Faison Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Warsaw.

Regular Morning Services held at:

Brown’s Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Jeffery B. White/male chorus

Greater Mt. Calvary Holiness Church/Clinton/11:30 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Ruby T. Boykin/combine choir.

The New Church of Christ/Faison/11 a.m.

The pastor, Apostle Blonny Aycock/youth choir

Clinton International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Paul Blue/praise and worship team

Turkey Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. Ron Bryan/church choir

Cedar Creek Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Alice Jean Boykin/adult choir

Snowhill M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. S.E. Bryant/youth choir

Olivet Institutional Baptist Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Willie Bowden Sr./mass choir

Union Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

The guest messenger/church choir

First Missionary Baptist Church/Bowden/11 a.m.

The guest messenger/combine choir

Union Grove Freewill Baptist Church/Keener/11 a.m.

The pastor, Bishop Garland Mayes/gospel choir

Littlefield M.B. Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. Claudie Morrisey/youth choir

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10:45 a.m.

The pastor, Bishop Varnie N. Fullwood/youth choir

First Missionary Baptist/Roseboro/10 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. John T.Oliver/senior choir

St. Jude United Holy Church/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Willie H. Bryant/adult choir

First Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Bob Rogers/youth choir

Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church/Salemburg/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Eddie Parker/youth choir

First Missionary Baptist Church/Kenansville/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Cornolius Moore/male chorus

New Life Out Reach Ministries/Clinton/8:30 & 10:30 a.m.

The pastor, Minister Regina Lucious/New Life Outreach Ministries Choir

New Birth Deliverance and International Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor,Dr.Ronald Highsmith/praise & worship team

Robinson Chapel M.B.Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

The guest messenger/male chorus

Chapel Hill M.B. Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Freddie Herring/future lights choir

Big Piney Grove M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Kevin D. Parrish Sr./youth choir

Christ Missionary Baptist Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Marvin T. Clowney/youth choir

Andrew Chapel M.B. Church/Clinton/10 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Gerald Underwood/adult choir

Lisbon St. M.B. Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin/male chorus

Bearskin M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Valentino Bryant/adult choir

The House of Prayer/Faison/7:30

Guest speaker for the evening/combine choir

First Baptist M.B.Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The guest messenger/men’s choir

Point Level Disciples Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Dannie Robinson/male chorus

Holly Grove Church of Christ/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Terrell Power/male choir

Jackson Grove Bible Church of God/Midway/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Louise Royal/gospel choir

Running Branch Disciples of Christ Church/Clinton/11 a.m

The pastor, Elder Calvin Deans/disciples of sounds

Goshen Disciples Church/Faison/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Donald Dewitt/senior choir

Giddenville A.M.E Zion Church/Faison/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Lisa McDow/gospel choir

Elizebeth Missionary Baptist Church/Autryville/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Tyman M.Wallace Sr./Jr. choir

Holly Grove Holiness Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Dr. Randy Simmons/praise and worship team

Ram In The Bush Church/Clinton/11 a.m.

The pastor, Apostle Judy Howard/combine choir

Whosoever Will Disciples of Christ Church/Newton Grove/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. Gerdie Stevens/combine choir

Original Bibleway Tabernacle/Mt. Olive/11 a.m.

The pastor, Apostle Steven C. Moore/bible way choir

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church/Ivanhoe/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Larry B. Faison/male chorus

St. Stephen A.M.E. Zion Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Dr. Hugh Miller Sr./anese lee choir

Garland First Baptist Church/Garland/11 a.m.

The pastor, Dr. Louis Hackett/male chorus

The Journey Church/Plainview area/11 a.m.

The pastors, the Rev. Andy and Terri Shaffer/praise and worship team

Greater Six Runs Missionary Baptist Church/Turkey/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Leslie Morrisey/united voices of praises

First Missionary Baptist Church/Warsaw/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Theodore Thomas III/junior choir

Holy Tabernacle United Holy Church/Roseboro/11 a.m.

The pastor, the Rev. Christopher Brown Jr./church choir

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry/Roseboro/9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

The pastor, Bishop Andrew Thomas/praise team

Greater St. Luke United Holy Church/Rose Hill/11 a.m.

The pastor, Elder Anthony Flow/senior choir

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist

To report church news, please call 910-551-8624 or email [email protected]

