Latest SCC trucking grads kickoff new chapter

The latest Truck Driver Training graduates at Sampson Community College. Pictured, back row, are Ignacio Garcia, William Joyner, Christopher Smith, Jonathan Whatley, Dominic James, Nathan Buchanan and John Carlton. Front row are Ryan Bolduk, Cedric Collins, Reginald Faison, Julio Gonzalez, Madison Haynes, Tyler Cannady, Vernon Thompson and Brandon Chisholm. -

Sampson Community College’s most recent class of graduates in its Truck Driver Training program will soon head out onto the highway to a new career. For those who want to follow in their tire tracks, SCC has some good news for you.

“This is an exciting time for us,” says Fred Stamey, Coordinator and Lead Instructor of the program. “We are doing a lot of things here that will make the program even more attractive to those who have been considering it and we are bringing our driving course a little closer to home as well.” The program has become known nationwide as one of the premier schools in the country for the quality of training. It is the most cost-efficient program of its kind in the United States. As is the norm for SCC though, that is not enough.

For years, the training grounds resided at the Ag Provision Lot in Kenansville which is 27 miles away from main campus. Now, work is underway to bring the training facility to the Industrial Park area in Clinton. The new site will offer growth for the program so SCC will be able to train more students for a career in the trucking industry. One major benefit for students will be travel time to and from school. The move will cut commute time for out of town students, a benefit as the price of gas continues to rise.

“The goal is to expand the enrollment of 24 students per class to 32 per class,” says Stamey.

The college has also developed a training class for Class “B” licenses which include straight trucks and dump trucks. For more information about the Truck Driver Training program at SCC, contact Fred Stamey at [email protected] or at 910-900-4042.

The latest Truck Driver Training graduates at Sampson Community College. Pictured, back row, are Ignacio Garcia, William Joyner, Christopher Smith, Jonathan Whatley, Dominic James, Nathan Buchanan and John Carlton. Front row are Ryan Bolduk, Cedric Collins, Reginald Faison, Julio Gonzalez, Madison Haynes, Tyler Cannady, Vernon Thompson and Brandon Chisholm.