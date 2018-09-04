Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Aug. 30 — Malia Lynn Naloha Delgado, 20, of 1468 Sivertson Road, Autryville, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 17.
• Sept. 1 — Ronnie Earl Knowles Jr., 29, of 1001 Rackley Road, Clinton, was charged with domestic violence protective order. No bond set; court date is Oct. 2.
• Sept. 1 — Johnathon Andrew Crumpler, 24, of 2005 N. Salemburg Hwy., Salemburg, was charged with trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 24.
• Sept. 1 — Julia Ann Ingram, 57, of 207 Parker St., Calypso, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 17.
• Sept. 1 — Christopher Robert Pittman, 40, of 1840 Stevens Chapel Road, Smithfield, was charged with two counts of communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date is Sept. 25.
• Sept. 1 — Candace Marie Butler, 34, of 188 Crumpler Lake Lane, Clinton, was charged with trespassing. Written promise; court date is Sept. 17.
• Sept. 1 — Gayle Rankin Johnson, 56, of 188 Crumpler Lake Lane, Clinton, was charged with trespassing. Written promise; court date is Sept. 17.
• Sept. 2 — April Lynn Royal, 43, of 601 Stewart Ave., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $750; court date is Oct. 17.
• Sept. 2 — Joseph McAurtor Newsome, 62, of 48 Glory Lane, Newton Grove, was charged with driving while impaired. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 31.
• Sept. 2 — Tessie Nicole Cashwell, 36, of 25 Tornado Lane, Clinton, was charged on out-of-county warrant with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Oct. 8.
• Sept. 3 — Justin Timothy Parker, 18, of 2260 Harrells Hwy., Garland, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond set at $4,000; court date is Oct. 23.
• Sept. 3 — Omar Shaquan Ashley, 22, of 13 Friendship Lane, Clinton, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 18.
• Sept. 3 — Antonio Martinez Mendez, 51, of 2415 Browns Church Road, Clinton, was charged with destruction/damage/vandalism of property, failure to report accident, no operator’s license and hit-and-run leaving the scene of an accident. No bond or court date listed.
• Sept. 3 — Gabriel Escalera, 32, of 949 Kenan Weeks Road, Newton Grove, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Sept. 21.
• Sept. 3 — Jaheim Lamond Tatum, 16, of 48 Saw Mill Lane, Roseboro, was charged on out-of-county warrants with breaking and entering and communicating threats. Written promise; court date is Oct. 1.
• Sept. 3 — Latoya Shaquan Glover, 24, of 2639 Herring Road, Rose Hill, was charged on out-of-county warrant with criminal damage to property (vandalism). Bond set at $1,000; court date is Oct. 1.
• Sept. 3 — Rebecca Lynnette Melvin, 38, of 1045 Claudes Drag Road, Roseboro, was charged with resisting arrest/hinder and delay, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, drunk and disruptive and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $7,000; court date is Sept. 18.
• Sept. 3 — Edward Burnette Andrews, 37, of 9920 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor secret peeping. No bond listed; court date is Oct. 15.
• Sept. 3 — Ian Davis Holland, 19, of 2631 Beulah Road, Clinton, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond set; court date is Oct. 15.
Incidents/investigations
• Aug. 31 — Danny Bass of Clinton reported a fuel tank with 200 gallons of diesel fuel stolen. Value was $1,500.
• Sept. 1 — Adam Hinson of Newton Grove reported the theft of a 60-inch TV, valued at $9,000.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.