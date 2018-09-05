Youth leadership program to honor students

FAYETTEVILLE — The Farm Credit Associations of NC has announced the AgYouth Leadership Program to honor students who excel in the classroom and community as leaders in their FFA chapters and 4-H clubs.

The AgYouth Leadership Program is open to any senior student in good standing with his/her high school and FFA or 4-H program. The goals of the AgYouth Leadership Program are:

• To raise the profile of FFA and 4-H by recognizing outstanding junior and senior leaders.

• To recognize these winners in various association publications, social media, and Farm Credit Association of NC websites.

• To create scholarship opportunities that will help graduating seniors.

NC FFA advisors and 4-H leaders will select students to submit applications for the AgYouth Leadership Program. The AgYouth Leadership Committee will review and select recipients which will be recognized in November, February, and April. Award winners will be invited to the local Farm Credit branch office to receive a certificate and to have their photograph taken for use in various Farm Credit publications. All winners will be eligible for scholarships awarded in May.

All completed applications must be submitted via the online application (www.farmcreditofnc.com/agyouth) by Sept. 15. Award recipients and advisors/leaders will be notified. Email any questions to [email protected]

The CEOs of AgCarolina Farm Credit, Cape Fear Farm Credit, and Carolina Farm Credit are Dave Corum, Brad Cornelius, and Vance Dalton respectively. They issued the following joint statement regarding the AgYouth Leadership Program: “At Farm Credit, we are always interested in making a difference for the future leaders in our state. Through the AgYouth Leadership Program we will highlight a number of students who display high aptitude in the classroom, as well as strong leadership abilities within their FFA chapter or 4-H club. Our key goal is to create opportunities for these high achievers to continue their education with these scholarship funds and continue making a positive impact through their individual gifts and talents.”

The Farm Credit Associations of NC are AgCarolina Farm Credit, Cape Fear Farm Credit, and Carolina Farm Credit. They are farmer owned financial cooperatives with headquarters in Raleigh, Fayetteville, and Statesville respectively. They are the leading provider of credit to farmers in North Carolina. The Associations have over $3.5 billion in loans and commitments outstanding to over 14,500 North Carolina farmers. Loans are made to finance land, homes, farm buildings, operating expenses, livestock and equipment, as well as other purposes. Credit life insurance, appraisal services, and leasing are also available through the Farm Credit Associations of NC.