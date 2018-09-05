Little Chef, big event

Sharon Poole and Deborah Arche, co-owners of The Little Chef Food Truck, will be part of the Food Truck Rodeo at Sampson Community College. -

A few familiar faces will be on hand when the First Annual Sampson County Food Truck Rodeo takes place next Wednesday. Sharon Poole and Deborah Arche, co-owners of The Little Chef Food Truck, while based in Duplin County, are no strangers to Clinton.

“We have been fans of Clinton for years,” says Poole. “We actually got our start here in a way. When we were asked to participate, the answer was yes. We wanted to come back and serve the folks that supported us along the way. We didn’t want to miss that opportunity.”

Arche is the chef and during the interview for this story made some of their well-known chicken tacos and Brazilian Steak Sandwich as samplers. She says this is her heart and soul.

“We appreciate people, we talk to people, we show love through our food,” she says. “I love to cook. I have been doing this for decades and to say it is a labor of love is putting it mildly.”

Poole adds that her hope is that the Sampson County Food Truck Rodeo will grow each year and eventually be as large as the ones Wilmington is famous for. The First Annual Food Truck Rodeo will take place on the campus of Sampson Community College on Wednesday, Sept. 12, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and is open to the public. To find out what The Little Chef Food Truck will be serving that day, contact them at [email protected]

Food Truck Rodeo set for Sept. 12