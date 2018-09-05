SCC course a well-oiled machine

Reuben Cashwell observes while students grind metal in the shop. -

So much for robots taking jobs away from hardworking employees. This week at Sampson Community College, students in the Industrial Maintenance program began learning how to cut and shape metal parts that can be used to fix large equipment and other items.

“Today they are using a bandsaw and a surface grinder,” says David Locklear, Industrial Maintenance instructor at SCC. “This allows students to understand what machine processes are and how they are used in an industrial environment.” Locklear says this is extremely useful when parts need replacing on large equipment in industry. “Instead of buying a brand-new part, you can go into a machine shop and have a part made or processed that will save you a lot of money.”

The course introduces machining operations as they relate to the metalworking industry. Topics include machine shop safety, measuring tools, lathes, drilling machines, saws, milling machines, bench grinders, and layout instruments. Upon completion, will be able to safely perform the basic operations of measuring, layout, drilling, sawing, turning, and milling which ultimately can lead to employment.

“There are several machine shops in Fayetteville and at least one in the Clinton area,” says Reuben Cashwell, also an instructor in the department. “Engine rebuild shops are an area where precision grinding is required. This is a skill, a trade that can be very useful for those willing to come in and learn. These students can move on and find jobs that can also save farmers and other folks lots of money in the long run.”

The Industrial Systems Technology curriculum in general is designed to prepare or upgrade individuals to safely service, maintain, repair, or install equipment. For more information about the Industrial Maintenance program at SCC, contact Reuben Cashwell at [email protected] or at 910-900-4090.

Reuben Cashwell observes while students grind metal in the shop. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_SCCCourse.jpg Reuben Cashwell observes while students grind metal in the shop.