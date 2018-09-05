Strings concert to be featured at Graves

The final concert of the summer series at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. -

Graves Memorial Presbyterian is having its fourth and final concert in its summer concert series and will be hosting a string concert.

Music from Mozart, Boccherini, Bartok, and others, as well as North Carolina composers Robert Nosow and Marquita Someliana-Lauer, will be featured during this concert. The concert will feature piano, cello, and violin and a choral arrangement. Cellist Dr. Robert Nosow has been featured before at Graves and is a prolific performer and composer. He will be joined by his wife, violinist Cindy Nosow, as well as sisters Larisa Capparuccia, cello, and Bridget Capparuccia, violin.

Underscoring the entire ensemble is pianist Lara Capparuccia.

The concert is free to the public and will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9 in the fellowship hall at Graves Memorial Presbyterian located at 201 Fayetteville St., Clinton. You may call the church office at 910-592-2677 for more information.